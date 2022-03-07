InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

 By InventHelp

PITTSBURGH, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a time-saving way to shovel snow," said an inventor, from Highland Park, N.J., "so I invented the PLOW SHOVEL. My design minimizes the physical effort required to clear a sidewalk or driveway."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved shovel for pushing snow and ice out of a pathway. In doing so, it enables a sidewalk to be cleared in one pass. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could reduce strain. The invention features a durable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and contracted snow removers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-NJD-2209, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-shovel-for-pushing-snow-njd-2209-301495932.html

SOURCE InventHelp

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.