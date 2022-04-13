InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

PITTSBURGH, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a quick and simple way to secure a paper cover to a public toilet seat," said an inventor, from Willingboro, N.J., "so I invented the PORTABLE TOILET SEAT COVER. My design eliminates the hassle of the cover slipping and sliding away from the seat and onto the floor or into the toilet bowl."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to secure a toilet seat cover in place. In doing so, it prevents the cover from shifting and falling. As a result, it enhances sanitation and comfort and it saves time and effort. The invention features a portable and practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for travelers, workers, commercial restrooms and the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-PND-5083, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

