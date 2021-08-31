InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

 By InventHelp

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to power a bicycle by simply moving the legs up and down to reduce strain and fatigue," said an inventor, from Totowa, N.J., "so I invented the ARC287BC. My design minimizes movement while maximizing the amount of force being delivered for propulsion."

The patented invention provides an improved way to power a bicycle with the feet. In doing so, it eliminates the need to traditionally rotate the legs to operate pedals. As a result, it increases efficiency and it enhances comfort. The invention features an innovative design that is convenient and easy to operate so it is ideal for individuals who ride bicycles. Additionally, it can be adapted to other types of vehicles that are typically pedal-powered and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Hackettstown sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-HKT-198, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-way-to-power-a-bicycle-with-your-foot-hkt-198-301363484.html

SOURCE InventHelp

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.