PITTSBURGH, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "When attempting to position underwear my feet sometimes get tangled in the material which makes it difficult to position the proper foot in the correct leg," said an inventor from Jackson, N.J. "This inspired me to develop a simple device designed to hold underwear in an open position for enhanced safety."

He developed the patent-pending SADDLE UP to aid elderly people and those with special needs in easily accessing the foot holes found in undergarments. In doing so, it allows users to dress themselves without assistance. This invention offers enhanced safety and peace of mind with regard to falling and possibly being injured. It may promote a feeling of independence and increased self-esteem. Additionally, it may lessen the user's feeling of dependency on others.  

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-NJD-2279, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

