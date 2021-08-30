PITTSBURGH, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have professional experience with vehicle detailing," said an inventor from Millstone Township, N.J. "This inspired me to develop a novel and fun means to enhance a vehicle's wheel caps."
She developed the patent-pending MUSHROOM LIGHT to draw instant attention while expressing pride in the vehicle. This invention customizes and accessorizes the vehicle in an interesting and distinctive manner. Additionally, it may help prevent accidents by allowing other drivers to see the vehicle better.
The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-NJD-2289, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-wheel-cap-light-njd-2289-301362541.html
SOURCE InventHelp