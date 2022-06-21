InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

PITTSBURGH, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "My Dad works at a sign and awning company where they are always using extension cords and they often wear out and need to be replaced," said one of the three inventors from Nutley, N.J. "so we invented the EXTENSION SAVER."

The patent-pending invention eliminates the inconvenience of having to stop to reconnect electrical cords. It prevents the loosening of the plug ends of electrical cords, and the need to replace them and ensures that a true, continuous connection is maintained. The EXTENSION SAVER can be utilized in both residential and commercial settings and its universal size can be used with any sized cords. It is easy to use, convenient and safe.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-NJD-2319, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

