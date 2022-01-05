SHORT HILLS, N.J., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Investors Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: ISBC), announced that it expects to report earnings for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at approximately 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). A copy of the news release will be immediately available on its website, www.investorsbank.com.

Investors Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Investors Bank. As of September 30, 2021, the Company reported assets of $27.32 billion and operated from its corporate headquarters in Short Hills, New Jersey and 154 branches located throughout New Jersey and New York.

Contact:  Marianne Wade

Director, Financial Reporting

973-924-5100

investorrelations@investorsbank.com  

Website: http://www.investorsbank.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investors-bancorp-inc-announces-date-for-fourth-quarter-earnings-release-301455016.html

SOURCE Investors Bancorp, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.