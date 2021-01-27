SHORT HILLS, N.J., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISBC) ("Company"), the holding company for Investors Bank ("Bank"), reported net income of $75.1 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2020 as compared to $64.3 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and $48.7 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2019.
For the year ended December 31, 2020, net income totaled $221.6 million, or $0.94 per diluted share, compared to $195.5 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2019.
Net income for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020 included costs of approximately $9 million, after-tax, or $0.04 per diluted share, associated with the Company's consolidation of ten branches announced in December 2020.
The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.14 per share to be paid on February 25, 2021 for stockholders of record as of February 10, 2021, representing a 17% increase from the prior quarter.
Kevin Cummings, Chairman and CEO, commented, "Despite a challenging 2020, we were pleased with our strong operating results. Our net interest margin expanded 19 basis points quarter over quarter while our return on assets and return on tangible equity for the fourth quarter improved to 1.14% and 11.60%, respectively."
Mr. Cummings also commented, "Deferred loan balances remained relatively stable with the majority of our deferred borrowers making interest payments. We remain cautiously optimistic on credit for 2021."
Performance Highlights
- Net interest margin increased 19 basis points to 2.98% for the three months ended December 31, 2020 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2020.
- Return on average assets and return on average tangible equity improved to 1.14% and 11.60%, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2020.
- Non-interest-bearing deposits increased $318.1 million, or 9.5%, and borrowed funds decreased $1.01 billion, or 23.5%, during the three months ended December 31, 2020. The cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 11 basis points to 0.73% for the three months ended December 31, 2020 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2020.
- The Company sold approximately $328 million of PPP loans during the three months ended December 31, 2020. Excluding the impact of the PPP loan sale, C&I loans increased $504.5 million, or 14.8%, during the three months ended December 31, 2020.
- Provision for credit losses was a negative $2.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 compared with $8.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020. The Company recorded net recoveries of $2.1 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2020 compared to net charge-offs of $667,000 in the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans was 1.36% at December 31, 2020 compared to 1.37% at September 30, 2020.
- Total non-interest income was $45.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, an increase of $25.9 million compared to the three months ended September 30, 2020. Included in total non-interest income were $23.1 million of gains from sale-leaseback transactions during the three months ended December 31, 2020.
- Total non-interest expenses were $142.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, an increase of $38.8 million compared to the three months ended September 30, 2020. Excluding $22.8 million of previously announced costs from the early extinguishment of $1.0 billion of wholesale funding during the three months ended December 31, 2020, $11.7 million of costs associated with the Company's branch rationalization announcement in December 2020 and a $1.0 million tax credit investment, non-interest expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2020 were $107.4 million, an increase of $3.3 million compared to the three months ended September 30, 2020.
- As of January 17, 2021, COVID-19 related loan deferrals totaled $742 million, or 3.6% of loans, compared to $730 million, or 3.5% of loans, as of October 20, 2020. Approximately 70% of loan deferral borrowers are making interest payments.
- Non-accrual loans were $107.1 million, or 0.51% of total loans, at December 31, 2020 as compared to $132.0 million, or 0.63% of total loans, at September 30, 2020 and $95.2 million, or 0.44% of total loans, at December 31, 2019.
- Tier 1 Leverage, Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based, Tier 1 Risk-Based and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios were 10.14%, 13.07%, 13.07% and 14.39%, respectively, at December 31, 2020.
- During the three months ended December 31, 2020, the Company repurchased 2.0 million shares of its outstanding common stock for $20.5 million.
Financial Performance Overview
Fourth Quarter 2020 compared to Third Quarter 2020
For the fourth quarter of 2020, net income totaled $75.1 million, an increase of $10.8 million as compared to $64.3 million for the third quarter of 2020. The changes in net income on a sequential quarter basis are highlighted below.
Net interest income increased by $7.2 million, or 3.9%, as compared to the third quarter of 2020. Changes within interest income and expense categories were as follows:
- Interest expense decreased $10.0 million, primarily attributed to the average balance of total borrowed funds, which decreased $1.02 billion, or 22.8%, to $3.47 billion for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and the average balance of interest-bearing deposits, which decreased $66.3 million, or 0.4%, to $16.14 billion for the three months ended December 31, 2020. In addition, the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 14 basis points to 1.00% for the three months ended December 31, 2020.
- Interest and dividend income decreased $2.8 million, or 1.2%, to $237.9 million as compared to the third quarter of 2020, primarily attributed to the average balance of net loans, which decreased $184.5 million, mainly as a result of the sale of PPP loans, paydowns and payoffs, offset by loan originations. In addition, the weighted average yield on securities decreased 10 basis points to 2.10%. Offsetting these declines was a 1 basis point increase in the weighted average yield on net loans to 4.13%.
- Prepayment penalties, which are included in interest income, totaled $9.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 as compared to $7.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020.
Net interest margin increased 19 basis points to 2.98% for the three months ended December 31, 2020 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2020, driven primarily by the lower cost of interest-bearing liabilities, the decline in lower yielding average cash balances and the increase in prepayment penalties.
Total non-interest income was $45.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, an increase of $25.9 million, as compared to $19.9 million for the third quarter of 2020. The increase in non-interest income was due primarily to a gain of $23.1 million on the sale-leaseback of 15 branch locations and one corporate location during the three months ended December 31, 2020.
Total non-interest expenses were $142.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, an increase of $38.8 million compared to the three months ended September 30, 2020. Excluding $22.8 million of costs from the early extinguishment of $1.00 billion of wholesale funding during the three months ended December 31, 2020, $11.7 million of costs associated with the Company's branch rationalization announcement in December 2020 and a $1.0 million tax credit investment, non-interest expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2020 were $107.4 million, an increase of $3.3 million compared to the three months ended September 30, 2020. The increase was primarily driven by incentive compensation.
Income tax expense was $19.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and $24.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020. The effective tax rate was 20.4% for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 27.9% for the three months ended September 30, 2020. The effective tax rate was positively impacted in the fourth quarter primarily by tax credit investments, as well as state income apportionment.
Fourth Quarter 2020 compared to Fourth Quarter 2019
For the fourth quarter of 2020, net income totaled $75.1 million, an increase of $26.4 million as compared to $48.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The changes in net income on a year over year quarter basis are highlighted below.
On a year over year basis, fourth quarter of 2020 net interest income increased by $20.0 million, or 11.9%, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 due to:
- Interest expense decreased $42.5 million, or 46.4%, primarily attributed to the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities, which decreased 74 basis points to 1.00% for the three months ended December 31, 2020. In addition, the average balance of total borrowed funds decreased $2.27 billion, or 39.6%, to $3.47 billion, while the average balance of interest-bearing deposits increased $848.6 million, or 5.6%, to $16.14 billion for the three months ended December 31, 2020.
- Interest and dividend income decreased $22.5 million, or 8.6%, to $237.9 million, primarily attributed to the average balance of net loans, which decreased $824.8 million, mainly as a result of paydowns and payoffs, offset by loan originations and $453.3 million of loans acquired from Gold Coast. In addition, the weighted average yield on net loans decreased 11 basis points to 4.13% and the weighted average yield on securities decreased 78 basis points to 2.10%.
- Prepayment penalties, which are included in interest income, totaled $9.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 as compared to $5.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019.
Net interest margin increased 37 basis points year over year to 2.98% for the three months ended December 31, 2020 from 2.61% for the three months ended December 31, 2019, driven primarily by the lower cost of interest-bearing liabilities and an increase in prepayment penalties, partially offset by the lower yields on interest-earnings assets.
Total non-interest income was $45.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, an increase of $25.3 million year over year. The increase in non-interest income was due primarily to a gain of $23.1 million on the sale-leaseback of 15 branch locations and one corporate location during the three months ended December 31, 2020. In addition, gain on loans increased $3.3 million due to a higher volume of mortgage banking loan sales to third parties.
Total non-interest expenses were $142.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, an increase of $36.0 million compared to the three months ended December 31, 2019. Excluding $22.8 million of costs from the early extinguishment of $1.00 billion of wholesale funding during the three months ended December 31, 2020, $11.7 million of costs associated with the Company's branch rationalization announcement in December 2020 and a $1.0 million tax credit investment, non-interest expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2020 were $107.4 million, an increase of $579,000 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2019.
Income tax expense was $19.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and $32.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019. The effective tax rate was 20.4% for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 39.8% for the three months ended December 31, 2019. The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2019 was negatively impacted when the Company revalued its net deferred tax asset as the State of New Jersey provided clarification in December 2019 in regard to previously enacted tax law changes.
Year Ended December 31, 2020 compared to Year Ended December 31, 2019
Net income increased by $26.1 million year over year to $221.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. The change in net income year over year is the result of the following:
Net interest income increased by $70.6 million as compared to the year ended December 31, 2019 due to:
- Interest expense decreased by $129.9 million, or 33.7%, to $255.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, as compared to $385.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, primarily attributed to a decrease in the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities of 61 basis points to 1.23% for the year ended December 31, 2020. In addition, the average balance of total borrowed funds decreased $946.1 million, or 16.9%, to $4.67 billion for the year ended December 31, 2020. These decreases were partially offset by the average balance of interest-bearing deposits, which increased $777.2 million, or 5.1%, to $16.10 billion for the year ended December 31, 2020.
- Total interest and dividend income decreased by $59.3 million, or 5.7%, to $980.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 as compared to the year ended December 31, 2019, primarily attributed to the average balance of net loans, which decreased $535.9 million, mainly from paydowns and payoffs, partially offset by loan originations and $453.3 million of loans acquired from Gold Coast. In addition, the weighted average yield on net loans decreased 9 basis points to 4.14% primarily driven by lower average yields on new loan origination volume and adjustable loans, partially offset by an increase in prepayment penalties, and the weighted average yield on securities decreased 49 basis points to 2.41%.
- Prepayment penalties, which are included in interest income, totaled $32.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, as compared to $16.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2019.
Net interest margin increased 26 basis points to 2.80% for the year ended December 31, 2020 from 2.54% for the year ended December 31, 2019, primarily driven by the lower cost of interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by the lower yield on interest-earning assets.
Total non-interest income was $90.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, an increase of $37.1 million as compared to the year ended December 31, 2019. The increase in non-interest income was due primarily to a gain of $23.1 million on the sale-leaseback of 15 branch locations and one corporate location during the three months ended December 31, 2020. In addition, gain on loans increased $10.9 million as a result of a higher volume of mortgage banking loan sales to third parties and the Company recognized a $5.7 million loss on the sale of securities during the second quarter of 2019.
Total non-interest expenses were $449.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, an increase of $26.8 million compared to the year ended December 31, 2019. Excluding $24.1 million of costs from the early extinguishment of $1.40 billion of wholesale funding during the year ended December 31, 2020, $11.7 million of costs associated with the Company's branch rationalization announcement in December 2020, $3.6 million of Gold Coast acquisition-related expenses and a $1.0 million tax credit investment, non-interest expenses for the year ended December 31, 2020 were $409.1 million, a decrease of $13.6 million compared to the year ended December 31, 2019. This decrease was driven by a decrease of $8.6 million in other non-interest expense, a decrease of $4.5 million in advertising and promotional expense and a decrease of $3.5 million in compensation and fringe benefit expense.
Income tax expense was $75.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to $91.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. The effective tax rate was 25.3% for the year ended December 31, 2020 and 31.8% for the year ended December 31, 2019.
Asset Quality
On January 1, 2020, the Company adopted ASU 2016-13, Financial Instruments- Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments ("CECL"). CECL requires the measurement of all expected credit losses over the life of financial instruments held at the reporting date based on historical experience, current conditions, and reasonable and supportable forecasts. CECL replaced the incurred loss methodology and therefore, the allowance and provision for credit losses is based upon estimated expected credit losses rather than incurred losses.
Our provision for credit losses is primarily a result of the expected credit losses on our loans, unfunded commitments and held-to-maturity debt securities over the life of these financial instruments, including the inherent credit risk in these financial instruments, the composition of and changes in our portfolios of these financial instruments, and the level of charge-offs. At December 31, 2020, our allowance for credit losses continues to be affected by the impact of COVID-19 on the current and forecasted economic conditions. For the three months ended December 31, 2020, our provision for credit losses was a negative $2.7 million, compared to $8.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and $1.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019. For the three months ended December 31, 2020, net recoveries were $2.1 million compared to net charge-offs of $667,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and net charge-offs of $1.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019. Our provision was $70.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to a negative provision of $1.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2020, net charge-offs were $10.7 million compared to $6.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2019.
Total non-accrual loans were $107.1 million, or 0.51% of total loans, at December 31, 2020 compared to $132.0 million, or 0.63% of total loans, at September 30, 2020 and $95.2 million, or 0.44% of total loans, at December 31, 2019. We continue to proactively and diligently work to resolve our troubled loans.
At December 31, 2020, there were $34.5 million of loans deemed as troubled debt restructured loans ("TDRs"), of which $25.3 million were residential and consumer loans, $5.7 million were commercial real estate loans and $3.5 million were commercial and industrial loans. TDRs of $9.2 million were classified as accruing and $25.3 million were classified as non-accrual at December 31, 2020.
The following table sets forth non-accrual loans and accruing past due loans (excluding loans held for sale) on the dates indicated as well as certain asset quality ratios.
December 31, 2020
September 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
# of loans
amount
# of loans
amount
# of loans
amount
# of loans
amount
# of loans
amount
(Dollars in millions)
Accruing past due loans:
30 to 59 days past due:
Residential and consumer
84
$
18.5
78
$
17.2
79
$
19.9
106
$
24.6
111
$
23.4
Construction
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Multi-family
5
7.3
5
5.3
9
24.6
10
57.9
5
45.6
Commercial real estate
8
9.5
7
4.6
9
10.6
6
23.5
9
6.8
Commercial and industrial
6
0.9
6
3.7
13
7.5
21
5.3
16
7.8
Total 30 to 59 days past due
103
36.2
96
30.8
110
62.6
143
111.3
141
83.6
60 to 89 days past due:
Residential and consumer
28
5.2
20
4.8
30
7.5
32
7.5
33
6.5
Construction
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Multi-family
—
—
2
2.1
5
19.1
—
—
1
1.9
Commercial real estate
5
2.3
5
26.3
8
3.3
—
—
—
—
Commercial and industrial
8
3.1
6
2.2
5
1.2
4
5.2
6
2.0
Total 60 to 89 days past due
41
10.6
33
35.4
48
31.1
36
12.7
40
10.4
Total accruing past due loans
144
$
46.8
129
$
66.2
158
$
93.7
179
$
124.0
181
$
94.0
Non-accrual:
Residential and consumer
246
$
46.4
250
$
52.2
255
$
50.6
258
$
46.6
255
$
47.4
Construction
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Multi-family
15
35.6
13
51.1
14
48.3
9
23.4
8
23.3
Commercial real estate
29
15.9
28
17.8
22
12.3
21
11.4
22
12.0
Commercial and industrial
21
9.2
19
10.9
29
15.6
22
17.0
18
12.5
Total non-accrual loans
311
$
107.1
310
$
132.0
320
$
126.8
310
$
98.4
303
$
95.2
Accruing troubled debt restructured loans
47
$
9.2
51
$
9.8
52
$
12.2
55
$
12.8
57
$
13.1
Non-accrual loans to total loans
0.51
%
0.63
%
0.59
%
0.46
%
0.44
%
Allowance for loan losses as a percent of non-accrual loans
264.17
%
217.75
%
215.48
%
247.54
%
239.66
%
Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans
1.36
%
1.37
%
1.28
%
1.14
%
1.05
%
Balance Sheet Summary
Total assets decreased $675.6 million, or 2.5%, to $26.02 billion at December 31, 2020 from December 31, 2019. Net loans decreased $895.6 million, or 4.2%, to $20.58 billion at December 31, 2020. Securities increased $192.0 million, or 5.0%, to $4.04 billion at December 31, 2020.
The detail of the loan portfolio is below:
December 31, 2020
September 30, 2020
December 31, 2019
(In thousands)
Commercial Loans:
Multi-family loans
$
7,122,840
7,256,015
7,813,236
Commercial real estate loans
4,947,212
4,912,155
4,831,347
Commercial and industrial loans
3,575,641
3,399,059
2,951,306
Construction loans
404,367
341,449
262,866
Total commercial loans
16,050,060
15,908,678
15,858,755
Residential mortgage loans
4,119,894
4,407,224
5,144,718
Consumer and other
702,801
681,940
699,796
Total loans
20,872,755
20,997,842
21,703,269
Deferred fees, premiums and other, net
(9,318)
(12,274)
907
Allowance for loan losses
(282,986)
(287,511)
(228,120)
Net loans
$
20,580,451
20,698,057
21,476,056
During the year ended December 31, 2020, we originated $1.08 billion in commercial and industrial loans (including $334.7 million of PPP loans), $1.03 billion in multi-family loans, $652.5 million in residential loans, $605.5 million in commercial real estate loans, $129.6 million in construction loans and $102.5 million in consumer and other loans. Our originations reflect our continued focus on diversifying our loan portfolio. In addition, we acquired $453.3 million of loans from Gold Coast on April 3, 2020. Our loans are primarily on properties and businesses located in New Jersey and New York. The Company sold approximately $328 million of PPP loans during the three months ended December 31, 2020.
In addition to the loans originated for our portfolio, we originated residential mortgage loans for sale to third parties totaling $564.5 million during the year ended December 31, 2020. As of December 31, 2020, loans held for sale were $30.4 million.
The allowance for loan losses increased by $54.9 million to $283.0 million at December 31, 2020 from $228.1 million at December 31, 2019. The increase of $54.9 million reflects an increase of $64.9 million from the provision for credit losses related to our loan portfolio and an increase of $4.2 million from acquired loans accounted for as PCD loans, partially offset by a decrease of $10.7 million resulting from net charge-offs and a decrease of $3.6 million upon CECL adoption. Our allowance for loan losses was significantly affected by the impact of COVID-19 on current and forecasted economic conditions. Future increases in the allowance for loan losses may be necessary based on the growth and composition of the loan portfolio, the level of loan delinquency and the current and forecasted economic conditions over the life of our loans. At December 31, 2020, our allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans was 1.36%, an increase from 1.05% at December 31, 2019 which was driven by the factors noted above.
Securities increased by $192.0 million, or 5.0%, to $4.04 billion at December 31, 2020 from $3.85 billion at December 31, 2019. This increase was primarily a result of purchases, partially offset by paydowns. At December 31, 2020, our allowance for credit losses on held-to-maturity debt securities was $3.3 million.
Deposits increased by $1.67 billion, or 9.3%, to $19.53 billion at December 31, 2020 from $17.86 billion at December 31, 2019 primarily driven by increases in checking and money market deposits, offset by a decrease in time deposits. Checking accounts increased $1.72 billion to $9.71 billion at December 31, 2020 from $7.99 billion at December 31, 2019. Core deposits (savings, checking and money market) represented approximately 86% of our total deposit portfolio at December 31, 2020 compared to 78% at December 31, 2019.
Borrowed funds decreased by $2.53 billion, or 43.4%, to $3.30 billion at December 31, 2020 from $5.83 billion at December 31, 2019 primarily driven by the increase in deposits. The decrease includes the early extinguishment of $1.40 billion of wholesale funding during the year ended December 31, 2020.
Other liabilities increased by $81.8 million to $163.7 million at December 31, 2020 from $81.8 million at December 31, 2019 primarily driven by increases in income taxes payable and our allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments. At December 31, 2020, our allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments was $17.7 million.
Stockholders' equity increased by $88.1 million to $2.71 billion at December 31, 2020 from $2.62 billion at December 31, 2019, primarily attributed to net income of $221.6 million, common stock issued to finance the Gold Coast acquisition of $20.9 million and share-based plan activity of $19.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. These increases were partially offset by cash dividends of $0.48 per share totaling $119.7 million, the repurchase of 2.4 million shares of common stock for $23.9 million and other comprehensive loss of $21.4 million during the year ended December 31, 2020. In addition, stockholders' equity decreased by $8.5 million on January 1, 2020 in connection with the adoption of CECL. The Company remains above the FDIC's "well capitalized" standards, with a Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Ratio of 13.07% at December 31, 2020.
About the Company
Investors Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Investors Bank, which as of December 31, 2020 operated from its corporate headquarters in Short Hills, New Jersey and 156 branches located throughout New Jersey and New York.
Earnings Conference Call January 28, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. (ET)
The Company, as previously announced, will host an earnings conference call on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. (ET). The toll-free dial-in number is: (866) 218-2404. Callers who pre-register will bypass the live operator and may avoid any delays in joining the conference call. Participants will immediately receive an online confirmation, an email and a calendar invitation for the event.
Conference Call Pre-registration link: http://dpregister.com/10150819
A telephone replay will be available beginning on January 28, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. (ET) through 9:00 a.m. (ET) on April 28, 2021. The replay number is (877) 344-7529, password 10150819. The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast on the Company's website www.investorsbank.com and archived for one year.
Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements contained herein are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward looking statements may be identified by reference to a future period or periods, or by the use of forward looking terminology, such as "may," "will," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "continue," or similar terms or variations on those terms, or the negative of those terms. Forward looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, as described in the "Risk Factors" disclosures included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as supplemented in quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, including, but not limited to, those related to the real estate and economic environment, particularly in the market areas in which the Company operates, competitive products and pricing, fiscal and monetary policies of the U.S. Government, changes in government regulations affecting financial institutions, including regulatory fees and capital requirements, changes in prevailing interest rates, acquisitions and the integration of acquired businesses, credit risk management, asset-liability management, the financial and securities markets and the availability of and costs associated with sources of liquidity. Further, given its ongoing and dynamic nature, it is difficult to predict what the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic will have on our business and results of operations. The pandemic and related local and national economic disruption may, among other effects, continue to result in a material adverse change for the demand for our products and services; increased levels of loan delinquencies, problem assets and foreclosures; branch disruptions, unavailability of personnel and increased cybersecurity risks as employees work remotely.
The Company wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company wishes to advise readers that the factors listed above could affect the Company's financial performance and could cause the Company's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed with respect to future periods in any current statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions that may be made to any forward looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We believe that providing certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, our performance trends and financial position. We utilize these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that our presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.
INVESTORS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Balance Sheets
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(audited)
Assets
(Dollars in thousands)
Cash and cash equivalents
$
170,432
557,749
174,915
Equity securities
36,000
8,703
6,039
Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value
2,758,437
2,828,959
2,695,390
Debt securities held-to-maturity, net (estimated fair value of $1,320,872, $1,304,693 and $1,190,104 at December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively)
1,247,853
1,236,610
1,148,815
Loans receivable, net
20,580,451
20,698,057
21,476,056
Loans held-for-sale
30,357
19,984
29,797
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
159,829
214,255
267,219
Accrued interest receivable
79,705
84,317
79,313
Other real estate owned and other repossessed assets
7,115
8,884
13,538
Office properties and equipment, net
139,663
164,220
169,614
Operating lease right-of-use assets
199,981
171,781
175,143
Net deferred tax asset
116,805
116,347
64,220
Bank owned life insurance
223,714
223,576
218,517
Goodwill and intangible assets
109,633
110,068
97,869
Other assets
163,184
163,467
82,321
Total assets
$
26,023,159
26,606,977
26,698,766
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities:
Deposits
$
19,525,419
19,103,535
17,860,338
Borrowed funds
3,295,790
4,307,523
5,827,111
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance
115,729
144,212
121,719
Operating lease liabilities
212,559
184,281
185,827
Other liabilities
163,659
197,669
81,821
Total liabilities
23,313,156
23,937,220
24,076,816
Stockholders' equity
2,710,003
2,669,757
2,621,950
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
26,023,159
26,606,977
26,698,766
INVESTORS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Statements of Operations
For the Three Months Ended
For the Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(audited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Interest and dividend income:
Loans receivable and loans held-for-sale
$
213,928
215,221
228,005
871,411
912,091
Securities:
GSE obligations
523
378
336
1,517
1,212
Mortgage-backed securities
16,674
18,095
23,642
77,925
95,133
Equity
252
45
35
362
143
Municipal bonds and other debt
3,552
3,277
3,052
13,480
11,494
Interest-bearing deposits
93
233
840
1,460
2,805
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
2,858
3,452
4,470
14,739
17,341
Total interest and dividend income
237,880
240,701
260,380
980,894
1,040,219
Interest expense:
Deposits
29,310
34,109
60,635
155,589
261,857
Borrowed funds
19,776
24,970
30,970
99,619
123,289
Total interest expense
49,086
59,079
91,605
255,208
385,146
Net interest income
188,794
181,622
168,775
725,686
655,073
Provision for credit losses
(2,682)
8,336
1,500
70,158
(1,000)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
191,476
173,286
167,275
655,528
656,073
Non-interest income:
Fees and service charges
4,935
5,579
6,819
17,916
23,604
Income on bank owned life insurance
1,579
2,067
1,593
6,638
6,542
Gain on loans, net
5,538
5,285
2,218
16,226
5,345
Gain (loss) on securities, net
157
(8)
(13)
406
(5,536)
Gain on sales of other real estate owned, net
270
133
282
1,054
1,145
Gain on sale-leaseback transactions
23,129
—
—
23,129
—
Other income
10,184
6,870
9,559
25,149
22,313
Total non-interest income
45,792
19,926
20,458
90,518
53,413
Non-interest expense:
Compensation and fringe benefits
64,891
59,896
59,327
240,970
243,782
Advertising and promotional expense
2,645
2,344
3,005
9,551
13,893
Office occupancy and equipment expense
28,451
16,882
16,700
77,754
63,996
Federal insurance premiums
3,550
2,925
3,300
14,276
13,200
General and administrative
455
551
559
2,133
2,222
Professional fees
3,834
4,097
4,897
16,220
17,308
Data processing and communication
9,004
8,998
7,998
35,702
31,987
Debt extinguishment
22,807
965
—
24,098
—
Other operating expenses
7,230
7,402
11,037
28,801
36,366
Total non-interest expenses
142,867
104,060
106,823
449,505
422,754
Income before income tax expense
94,401
89,152
80,910
296,541
286,732
Income tax expense
19,256
24,840
32,180
74,961
91,248
Net income
$
75,145
64,312
48,730
221,580
195,484
Basic earnings per share
$0.32
0.27
0.19
0.94
0.75
Diluted earnings per share
$0.32
0.27
0.19
0.94
0.74
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
236,679,655
236,833,099
256,559,205
235,761,457
262,202,598
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
236,757,361
236,872,505
257,006,084
235,838,808
262,519,788
INVESTORS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Average Balance Sheet and Yield/Rate Information
For the Three Months Ended
December 31, 2020
September 30, 2020
December 31, 2019
Average
Interest
Weighted
Average
Interest
Weighted
Average
Interest
Weighted
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:
Interest-earning cash accounts
$
454,986
93
0.08
%
$
978,037
233
0.10
%
$
280,790
840
1.20
%
Equity securities
25,915
252
3.89
%
7,177
45
2.51
%
6,036
35
2.32
%
Debt securities available-for-sale
2,717,128
12,502
1.84
%
2,758,679
13,473
1.95
%
2,624,612
18,021
2.75
%
Debt securities held-to-maturity
1,264,286
8,247
2.61
%
1,200,933
8,277
2.76
%
1,131,386
9,009
3.19
%
Net loans
20,695,149
213,928
4.13
%
20,879,661
215,221
4.12
%
21,519,941
228,005
4.24
%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
175,097
2,858
6.53
%
223,032
3,452
6.19
%
276,965
4,470
6.46
%
Total interest-earning assets
25,332,561
237,880
3.76
%
26,047,519
240,701
3.70
%
25,839,730
260,380
4.03
%
Non-interest earning assets
1,144,838
1,157,358
1,009,868
Total assets
$
26,477,399
$
27,204,877
$
26,849,598
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Savings
$
2,039,954
2,551
0.50
%
$
2,033,495
2,690
0.53
%
$
2,040,678
4,592
0.90
%
Interest-bearing checking
6,117,420
7,823
0.51
%
5,901,759
8,658
0.59
%
5,344,156
19,403
1.45
%
Money market accounts
4,949,313
9,944
0.80
%
4,349,536
8,520
0.78
%
3,739,126
14,770
1.58
%
Certificates of deposit
3,035,484
8,992
1.18
%
3,923,651
14,241
1.45
%
4,169,591
21,870
2.10
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
16,142,171
29,310
0.73
%
16,208,441
34,109
0.84
%
15,293,551
60,635
1.59
%
Borrowed funds
3,470,338
19,776
2.28
%
4,493,591
24,970
2.22
%
5,744,538
30,970
2.16
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
19,612,509
49,086
1.00
%
20,702,032
59,079
1.14
%
21,038,089
91,605
1.74
%
Non-interest-bearing liabilities
4,164,206
3,856,553
2,906,473
Total liabilities
23,776,715
24,558,585
23,944,562
Stockholders' equity
2,700,684
2,646,292
2,905,036
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
26,477,399
$
27,204,877
$
26,849,598
Net interest income
$
188,794
$
181,622
$
168,775
Net interest rate spread
2.76
%
2.56
%
2.29
%
Net interest earning assets
$
5,720,052
$
5,345,487
$
4,801,641
Net interest margin
2.98
%
2.79
%
2.61
%
Ratio of interest-earning assets to total interest-bearing liabilities
1.29
X
1.26
X
1.23
X
INVESTORS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Average Balance Sheet and Yield/Rate Information
For the Year Ended
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
Average
Interest
Weighted
Average
Interest
Weighted
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:
Interest-earning cash accounts
$
773,177
1,460
0.19
%
$
215,447
2,805
1.30
%
Equity securities
11,365
362
3.19
%
5,938
143
2.41
%
Debt securities available-for-sale
2,672,537
58,873
2.20
%
2,395,047
67,822
2.83
%
Debt securities held-to-maturity
1,184,984
34,049
2.87
%
1,317,322
40,017
3.04
%
Net loans
21,040,964
871,411
4.14
%
21,576,829
912,091
4.23
%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
229,120
14,739
6.43
%
274,661
17,341
6.31
%
Total interest-earning assets
25,912,147
980,894
3.79
%
25,785,244
1,040,219
4.03
%
Non-interest earning assets
1,096,400
975,585
Total assets
$
27,008,547
$
26,760,829
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Savings
$
2,039,686
12,056
0.59
%
$
1,985,142
17,148
0.86
%
Interest-bearing checking
5,869,801
42,014
0.72
%
5,020,991
84,698
1.69
%
Money market accounts
4,367,498
42,568
0.97
%
3,703,413
60,896
1.64
%
Certificates of deposit
3,819,029
58,951
1.54
%
4,609,274
99,115
2.15
%
Total interest bearing deposits
16,096,014
155,589
0.97
%
15,318,820
261,857
1.71
%
Borrowed funds
4,665,094
99,619
2.14
%
5,611,206
123,289
2.20
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
20,761,108
255,208
1.23
%
20,930,026
385,146
1.84
%
Non-interest-bearing liabilities
3,594,290
2,887,601
Total liabilities
24,355,398
23,817,627
Stockholders' equity
2,653,149
2,943,202
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
27,008,547
$
26,760,829
Net interest income
$
725,686
$
655,073
Net interest rate spread
2.56
%
2.19
%
Net interest earning assets
$
5,151,039
$
4,855,218
Net interest margin
2.80
%
2.54
%
Ratio of interest-earning assets to total interest-bearing liabilities
1.25
X
1.23
X
INVESTORS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Selected Performance Ratios
For the Three Months Ended
For the Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
Return on average assets
1.14
%
0.95
%
0.73
%
0.82
%
0.73
%
Return on average equity
11.13
%
9.72
%
6.71
%
8.35
%
6.64
%
Return on average tangible equity
11.60
%
10.14
%
6.94
%
8.70
%
6.87
%
Interest rate spread
2.76
%
2.56
%
2.29
%
2.56
%
2.19
%
Net interest margin
2.98
%
2.79
%
2.61
%
2.80
%
2.54
%
Efficiency ratio
60.90
%
51.63
%
56.45
%
55.07
%
59.67
%
Non-interest expense to average total assets
2.16
%
1.53
%
1.59
%
1.66
%
1.58
%
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
1.29
1.26
1.23
1.25
1.23
INVESTORS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
Asset Quality Ratios:
Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets
0.47
%
0.57
%
0.46
%
Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans
0.56
%
0.68
%
0.50
%
Allowance for loan losses as a percent of non-accrual loans
264.17
%
217.75
%
239.66
%
Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans
1.36
%
1.37
%
1.05
%
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans (1)
1.44
%
1.44
%
1.05
%
Capital Ratios:
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio (2)
10.14
%
9.76
%
9.53
%
Common equity tier 1 risk-based (2)
13.07
%
13.24
%
12.78
%
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital (2)
13.07
%
13.24
%
12.78
%
Total Risk-Based Capital (2)
14.39
%
14.49
%
13.92
%
Equity to total assets (period end)
10.41
%
10.03
%
9.82
%
Average equity to average assets
10.20
%
9.73
%
10.82
%
Tangible capital to tangible assets (3)
10.03
%
9.66
%
9.49
%
Book value per common share (3)
$
11.43
$
11.17
$
11.11
Tangible book value per common share (3)
$
10.97
$
10.71
$
10.69
Other Data:
Number of full service offices
156
155
147
Full time equivalent employees
1,806
1,818
1,761
(1) Allowance for credit losses includes allowance for loan losses and allowance for losses on unfunded commitments.
(2) Capital ratios are estimated. In accordance with regulatory capital rules, the Company elected an option to delay the estimated impact of CECL on its regulatory capital over a five-year transition period ending December 31, 2024. As a result, capital ratios as of December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020 exclude the impact of the increased allowance for credit losses on loans, unfunded commitments and held-to-maturity debt securities attributed to the adoption of CECL.
(3) See Non-GAAP Reconciliation.
Investors Bancorp, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
Book Value and Tangible Book Value per Share Computation
December 31, 2020
September 30, 2020
December 31, 2019
Total stockholders' equity
$
2,710,003
2,669,757
2,621,950
Goodwill and intangible assets
109,633
110,068
97,869
Tangible stockholders' equity
$
2,600,370
2,559,689
2,524,081
Book Value per Share Computation
Common stock issued
361,869,872
361,869,872
359,070,852
Treasury shares
(113,940,656)
(111,950,455)
(111,630,950)
Shares outstanding
247,929,216
249,919,417
247,439,902
Unallocated ESOP shares
(10,895,052)
(11,013,477)
(11,368,750)
Book value shares
237,034,164
238,905,940
236,071,152
Book Value per Share
$
11.43
$
11.17
$
11.11
Tangible Book Value per Share
$
10.97
$
10.71
$
10.69
Total assets
$
26,023,159
26,606,977
26,698,766
Goodwill and intangible assets
109,633
110,068
97,869
Tangible assets
$
25,913,526
26,496,909
26,600,897
Tangible capital to tangible assets
10.03
%
9.66
%
9.49
%
Contact: Marianne Wade
(973) 924-5100
investorrelations@investorsbank.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investors-bancorp-inc-announces-fourth-quarter-financial-results-and-cash-dividend-301216723.html
SOURCE Investors Bancorp, Inc.