SHORT HILLS, N.J., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISBC) ("Company"), the holding company for Investors Bank ("Bank"), reported net income of $79.8 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to $72.3 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and $42.6 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2020.
For the six months ended June 30, 2021, net income totaled $152.1 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, compared to $82.1 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2020.
The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.14 per share to be paid on August 25, 2021 for stockholders of record as of August 10, 2021.
Kevin Cummings, Chairman and CEO, commented, "It was an impressive quarter for the bank as we continued our solid start to 2021. Net income and diluted earnings per share for the quarter were at record highs with return on average assets at 1.22% and return on average tangible equity at 12%."
Mr. Cummings also commented, "Our net interest margin expanded by 21 basis points quarter-over-quarter to 3.11% as deposit costs continued to drop and loan prepayments rebounded nicely. It was the third straight quarter that our return on average assets was at least 1% and our return on average equity was at least 10%. In addition, our credit quality remains strong as our non-accrual loans have decreased to 0.36% of total loans from 0.59% a year ago."
Performance Highlights
- Return on average assets and return on average equity improved to 1.22% and 11.42%, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2021.
- Net interest margin increased 21 basis points to 3.11% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021 driven by higher prepayment penalties and the lower cost of interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin excluding prepayment penalties increased 8 basis points.
- Provision for credit losses was a negative $9.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared with a negative $3.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The Company recorded net recoveries of $807,000 during the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to net recoveries of $1.7 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans was 1.26% at June 30, 2021 compared to 1.36% at March 31, 2021.
- Total non-interest income was $13.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, a decrease of $6.9 million compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021 and an increase of $2.9 million compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020.
- Total non-interest expenses were $108.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $4.1 million compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021. Included in non-interest expenses for the second quarter were $1.7 million of acquisition-related costs.
- Non-interest-bearing deposits increased $332.5 million, or 8.7%, during the three months ended June 30, 2021. The cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 11 basis points to 0.43% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021.
- Total loans increased $494.8 million, or 2.4%, to $21.37 billion during the three months ended June 30, 2021. Multi-family loans increased $335.6 million, or 4.6%, and C&I loans increased $124.4 million, or 3.4%, during the three months ended June 30, 2021.
- At June 30, 2021, COVID-19 related loan deferrals totaled $599 million, or 2.8% of loans, compared to $693 million, or 3.3% of loans, as of March 31, 2021. Approximately 87% of borrowers with a loan payment deferral are making interest payments.
- Non-accrual loans decreased to $77.6 million, or 0.36% of total loans, at June 30, 2021 as compared to $83.3 million, or 0.40% of total loans, at March 31, 2021 and $126.8 million, or 0.59% of total loans, at June 30, 2020.
- Tier 1 Leverage, Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based, Tier 1 Risk-Based and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios were 10.61%, 13.17%, 13.17% and 14.48%, respectively, at June 30, 2021.
- During July 2021, the Company received approval from the FDIC for the previously announced purchase of Berkshire Bank's New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania branches. The Company expects to complete the transaction in the third quarter.
Financial Performance Overview
Second Quarter 2021 compared to First Quarter 2021
For the second quarter of 2021, net income totaled $79.8 million, an increase of $7.5 million as compared to $72.3 million for the first quarter of 2021. The changes in net income on a sequential quarter basis are highlighted below.
Net interest income increased by $14.0 million, or 7.7%, as compared to the first quarter of 2021. Changes within interest income and expense categories were as follows:
- Interest and dividend income increased $11.3 million, or 5.1%, to $231.9 million as compared to the first quarter of 2021, primarily attributable to the weighted average yield on net loans which increased 19 basis points to 4.07% including the impact of higher prepayment penalties. In addition, the average balance of net loans increased $286.3 million, mainly as a result of loan originations, partially offset by paydowns and payoffs.
- Prepayment penalties, which are included in interest income, totaled $10.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to $2.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021.
- Interest expense decreased $2.7 million, primarily attributed to the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities which decreased 5 basis points to 0.79% for the three months ended June 30, 2021. In addition, the average balance of interest-bearing deposits decreased $914.0 million, or 5.9%, to $14.71 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2021, while the average balance of total borrowed funds increased $584.3 million, or 17.0%, to $4.02 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2021.
Net interest margin increased 21 basis points to 3.11% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021, driven primarily by higher prepayment penalties and the lower cost of interest-bearing liabilities. Excluding prepayment penalties, net interest margin increased 8 basis points for the three months ended June 30, 2021.
Total non-interest income was $13.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, a decrease of $6.9 million, as compared to $20.0 million for the first quarter of 2021. The decrease in non-interest income was due primarily to a decrease of $2.5 million in gain on loans due to a lower volume of mortgage banking loan sales to third parties, a decline of $1.8 million in customer swap fee income, a decrease of $1.0 million in fees and service charges related to our mortgage servicing rights valuation, a decline of $639,000 in gains on our equipment finance portfolio and a decrease of $586,000 in PPP referral income during the three months ended June 30, 2021.
Total non-interest expenses were $108.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $4.1 million compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021. The increase was primarily driven by an increase of $2.8 million in other operating expenses and an increase of $2.1 million in professional fees. Included in non-interest expenses for the second quarter were $1.7 million of acquisition-related costs.
Income tax expense was $29.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and $27.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The effective tax rate was 26.8% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 27.3% for the three months ended March 31, 2021.
Second Quarter 2021 compared to Second Quarter 2020
For the second quarter of 2021, net income totaled $79.8 million, an increase of $37.2 million as compared to $42.6 million in the second quarter of 2020. The changes in net income on a year over year quarter basis are highlighted below.
On a year over year basis, second quarter of 2021 net interest income increased by $12.7 million, or 7.0%, as compared to the second quarter of 2020 due to:
- Interest expense decreased $27.1 million, or 42.2%, primarily attributed to the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities, which decreased 39 basis points to 0.79% for the three months ended June 30, 2021. In addition, the average balance of total borrowed funds decreased $1.01 billion, or 20.1%, to $4.02 billion and the average balance of interest-bearing deposits decreased $1.98 billion, or 11.9%, to $14.71 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2021.
- Interest and dividend income decreased $14.4 million, or 5.8%, to $231.9 million, primarily attributed to the average balance of net loans which decreased $589.4 million, mainly as a result of paydowns and payoffs, offset by loan originations. In addition, the weighted average yield on securities decreased 62 basis points to 1.94% and the weighted average yield on net loans decreased 1 basis point to 4.07%.
- Prepayment penalties, which are included in interest income, totaled $10.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to $8.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020.
Net interest margin increased 38 basis points year over year to 3.11% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 from 2.73% for the three months ended June 30, 2020, driven primarily by the lower cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
Total non-interest income was $13.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $2.9 million year over year. The increase was due primarily to an increase of $3.5 million in fees and service charges primarily related to our mortgage servicing rights valuation and an increase of $2.1 million in income from our wealth and investment products, partially offset by a decrease of $2.3 million in gain on loans due to a lower volume of mortgage banking loan sales to third parties.
Total non-interest expenses were $108.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $8.4 million compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020. The increase was driven by an increase of $5.6 million in compensation and fringe benefit expense primarily related to medical expenses and incentive compensation. Included in non-interest expenses for the second quarter of 2021 were $1.7 million of acquisition-related costs.
Income tax expense was $29.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and $16.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The effective tax rate was 26.8% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 27.6% for the three months ended June 30, 2020.
Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 compared to Six Months Ended June 30, 2020
Net income increased by $70.0 million year over year to $152.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The change in net income year over year is the result of the following:
Net interest income increased by $20.2 million as compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020 due to:
- Interest expense decreased by $70.1 million, or 47.7%, to $77.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to $147.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, primarily attributed to a decrease in the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities of 57 basis points to 0.81% for the six months ended June 30, 2021. In addition, the average balance of total borrowed funds decreased $1.63 billion, or 30.4%, to $3.73 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and the average balance of interest-bearing deposits decreased $850.8 million, or 5.3%, to $15.17 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2021.
- Interest and dividend income decreased by $49.9 million, or 9.9%, to $452.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020, primarily attributed to the weighted average yield on net loans, which decreased 17 basis points to 3.98%, and the weighted average yield on securities, which decreased 72 basis points to 1.97%. In addition, the average balance of net loans decreased $661.7 million, mainly from paydowns and payoffs, partially offset by loan originations and $453.3 million of loans acquired from Gold Coast in April 2020.
- Prepayment penalties, which are included in interest income, totaled $13.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to $15.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020.
Net interest margin increased 29 basis points to 3.01% for the six months ended June 30, 2021 from 2.72% for the six months ended June 30, 2020, primarily driven by the lower cost of interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by the lower yield on interest-earning assets.
Total non-interest income was $33.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $8.3 million as compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020. The increase in non-interest income was due primarily to an increase of $3.3 million in fees and service charges related to our mortgage servicing rights valuation, an increase of $2.8 million in income from our wealth and investment products, an increase of $1.1 million in PPP referral income and an increase of $819,000 in customer swap fee income.
Total non-interest expenses were $212.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $10.2 million compared to the year ended June 30, 2020. This increase was driven by an increase of $7.6 million in compensation and fringe benefit expense primarily related to medical expenses and incentive compensation.
Income tax expense was $56.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $30.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The effective tax rate was 27.0% for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 27.3% for the six months ended June 30, 2020.
Asset Quality
Our provision for credit losses is primarily a result of the expected credit losses on our loans, unfunded commitments and held-to-maturity debt securities over the life of these financial instruments based on historical experience, current conditions and reasonable and supportable forecasts. Our provision for credit losses is also impacted by the inherent credit risk in these financial instruments, the composition of and changes in our portfolios of these financial instruments, and the level of charge-offs. At June 30, 2021, our allowance for credit losses continues to be affected by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the current and forecasted economic conditions. For the three months ended June 30, 2021, our provision for credit losses was negative $9.7 million, compared to negative $3.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and $33.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Our provision was impacted by net loan recoveries of $807,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2021, net loan recoveries of $1.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and net loan charge-offs of $4.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Our provision for credit losses was negative $12.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $64.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Our provision was impacted by net loan recoveries of $2.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and net loan charge-offs of $12.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020.
Total non-accrual loans were $77.6 million, or 0.36% of total loans, at June 30, 2021 compared to $83.3 million, or 0.40% of total loans, at March 31, 2021 and $126.8 million, or 0.59% of total loans, at June 30, 2020. We continue to proactively and diligently work to resolve our troubled loans.
At June 30, 2021, there were $28.3 million of loans deemed as troubled debt restructured loans ("TDRs"), of which $23.4 million were residential and consumer loans, $4.5 million were commercial real estate loans and $430,000 were commercial and industrial loans. TDRs of $9.3 million were classified as accruing and $19.0 million were classified as non-accrual at June 30, 2021.
The following table sets forth non-accrual loans and accruing past due loans (excluding loans held for sale) on the dates indicated as well as certain asset quality ratios.
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
September 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
# of loans
amount
# of loans
amount
# of loans
amount
# of loans
amount
# of loans
amount
(Dollars in millions)
Accruing past due loans:
30 to 59 days past due:
Residential and consumer
62
$
12.8
62
$
13.2
84
$
18.5
78
$
17.2
79
$
19.9
Construction
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Multi-family
8
16.2
10
19.2
5
7.3
5
5.3
9
24.6
Commercial real estate
2
0.5
8
11.1
8
9.5
7
4.6
9
10.6
Commercial and industrial
3
14.5
9
7.3
6
0.9
6
3.7
13
7.5
Total 30 to 59 days past due
75
44.0
89
50.8
103
36.2
96
30.8
110
62.6
60 to 89 days past due:
Residential and consumer
22
5.0
26
3.1
28
5.2
20
4.8
30
7.5
Construction
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Multi-family
4
10.2
1
3.4
—
—
2
2.1
5
19.1
Commercial real estate
—
—
2
2.6
5
2.3
5
26.3
8
3.3
Commercial and industrial
1
—
1
0.2
8
3.1
6
2.2
5
1.2
Total 60 to 89 days past due
27
15.2
30
9.3
41
10.6
33
35.4
48
31.1
Total accruing past due loans
102
$
59.2
119
$
60.1
144
$
46.8
129
$
66.2
158
$
93.7
Non-accrual:
Residential and consumer
232
$
42.8
239
$
45.7
246
$
46.4
250
$
52.2
255
$
50.6
Construction
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Multi-family
11
16.6
13
19.2
15
35.6
13
51.1
14
48.3
Commercial real estate
24
13.0
25
14.0
29
15.9
28
17.8
22
12.3
Commercial and industrial
13
5.2
15
4.4
21
9.2
19
10.9
29
15.6
Total non-accrual loans
280
$
77.6
292
$
83.3
311
$
107.1
310
$
132.0
320
$
126.8
Accruing troubled debt restructured loans
49
$
9.3
45
$
9.1
47
$
9.2
51
$
9.8
52
$
12.2
Non-accrual loans to total loans
0.36
%
0.40
%
0.51
%
0.63
%
0.59
%
Allowance for loan losses as a percent
348.05
%
340.60
%
264.17
%
217.75
%
215.48
%
Allowance for loan losses as a percent
1.26
%
1.36
%
1.36
%
1.37
%
1.28
%
Balance Sheet Summary
Total assets increased $779.0 million, or 3.0%, to $26.80 billion at June 30, 2021 from December 31, 2020. Cash and cash equivalents increased $600.0 million to $770.4 million at June 30, 2021. Net loans increased $502.1 million, or 2.4%, to $21.08 billion at June 30, 2021. Securities decreased $309.4 million, or 7.7%, to $3.73 billion at June 30, 2021.
The detail of the loan portfolio is below:
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
(In thousands)
Commercial Loans:
Multi-family loans
$
7,566,131
7,230,501
7,122,840
Commercial real estate loans
4,968,393
4,997,364
4,947,212
Commercial and industrial loans
3,766,551
3,642,178
3,575,641
Construction loans
464,887
393,516
404,367
Total commercial loans
16,765,962
16,263,559
16,050,060
Residential mortgage loans
3,887,917
3,911,884
4,119,894
Consumer and other
712,147
695,793
702,801
Total loans
21,366,026
20,871,236
20,872,755
Deferred fees, premiums and other, net
(13,391)
(14,815)
(9,318)
Allowance for loan losses
(270,114)
(283,760)
(282,986)
Net loans
$
21,082,521
20,572,661
20,580,451
During the six months ended June 30, 2021, we originated $1.25 billion in multi-family loans, $658.8 million in residential loans, $572.4 million in commercial and industrial loans, $412.5 million in commercial real estate loans, $47.2 million in construction loans and $33.4 million in consumer and other loans. Our originations reflect our continued focus on diversifying our loan portfolio. Our loans are primarily on properties and businesses located in New Jersey and New York.
In addition to the loans originated for our portfolio, we originated residential mortgage loans for sale to third parties totaling $143.2 million during the six months ended June 30, 2021. As of June 30, 2021, all of these loans were sold and there were no loans held for sale.
The allowance for loan losses decreased by $12.9 million to $270.1 million at June 30, 2021 from $283.0 million at December 31, 2020. The decrease reflects a negative provision for loan losses of $15.4 million, partially offset by an increase of $2.5 million resulting from net recoveries. Our allowance for loan losses and related provision were affected by the improving current and forecasted economic conditions. Future increases in the allowance for loan losses may be necessary based on the growth and composition of the loan portfolio, the level of loan delinquency and the current and forecasted economic conditions over the life of our loans. At June 30, 2021, our allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans was 1.26%, a decrease from 1.36% at December 31, 2020 which was driven by the factors noted above.
Securities decreased by $309.4 million, or 7.7%, to $3.73 billion at June 30, 2021 from $4.04 billion at December 31, 2020. This decrease was primarily a result of paydowns and sales, partially offset by purchases.
Deposits decreased by $86.5 million, or 0.4%, to $19.44 billion at June 30, 2021 from $19.53 billion at December 31, 2020 primarily driven by decreases in money market and time deposits, partially offset by an increase in checking account deposits. Checking account deposits increased $817.7 million to $10.52 billion at June 30, 2021 from $9.71 billion at December 31, 2020. Core deposits (savings, checking and money market) represented approximately 88% of our total deposit portfolio at June 30, 2021 compared to 86% at December 31, 2020.
Borrowed funds increased by $738.1 million, or 22.4%, to $4.03 billion at June 30, 2021 from $3.30 billion at December 31, 2020 to support balance sheet growth.
Stockholders' equity increased by $104.0 million to $2.81 billion at June 30, 2021 from $2.71 billion at December 31, 2020, primarily attributable to net income of $152.1 million, other comprehensive income of $17.7 million and share-based plan activity of $15.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. These increases were partially offset by cash dividends of $0.28 per share totaling $69.2 million and the repurchase of 1.0 million shares of common stock for $12.0 million during the six months ended June 30, 2021. The Company remains above the FDIC's "well capitalized" standards, with a Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Ratio of 13.17% at June 30, 2021.
About the Company
Investors Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Investors Bank, which as of June 30, 2021 operated from its corporate headquarters in Short Hills, New Jersey and 146 branches located throughout New Jersey and New York.
With today's announcement that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. ("Citizens") and Investors Bancorp Inc. have entered into a plan of merger under which Citizens will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Investors, Investors Bancorp has canceled its live conference webcast to review second quarter 2021 financial results that was scheduled for Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 11:00 am ET. Citizens will host a live conference call and webcast at 8:00 am ET on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 to discuss the transaction. To listen to the live call, please dial 844-291-5495 and enter 1199032 for the conference ID. The webcast of the conference call, along with related slides, will be accessible at http://investor.citizensbank.com. The conference call will also be available for replay beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET on July 28, 2021 through August 28, 2021. To listen to the replay dial 866-207-1041. The passcode is 6041235. The webcast replay will be available at http://investor.citizensbank.com under Events & Presentations.
Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements contained herein are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward looking statements may be identified by reference to a future period or periods, or by the use of forward looking terminology, such as "may," "will," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "continue," or similar terms or variations on those terms, or the negative of those terms. Forward looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, as described in the "Risk Factors" disclosures included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as supplemented in quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, including, but not limited to, those related to the real estate and economic environment, particularly in the market areas in which the Company operates, competitive products and pricing, fiscal and monetary policies of the U.S. Government, changes in government regulations affecting financial institutions, including regulatory fees and capital requirements, changes in prevailing interest rates, acquisitions and the integration of acquired businesses, credit risk management, asset-liability management, the financial and securities markets and the availability of and costs associated with sources of liquidity. Further, given its ongoing and dynamic nature, it is difficult to predict what the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic will have on our business and results of operations. The pandemic and related local and national economic disruption may, among other effects, continue to result in a material adverse change for the demand for our products and services; increased levels of loan delinquencies, problem assets and foreclosures; branch disruptions, unavailability of personnel and increased cybersecurity risks as employees work remotely.
The Company wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company wishes to advise readers that the factors listed above could affect the Company's financial performance and could cause the Company's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed with respect to future periods in any current statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions that may be made to any forward looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We believe that providing certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, our performance trends and financial position. We utilize these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that our presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.
INVESTORS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Balance Sheets
June 30,
2021
March 31,
2021
December 31,
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(audited)
Assets
(Dollars in thousands)
Cash and cash equivalents
$
770,396
173,273
170,432
Equity securities
9,698
25,727
36,000
Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value
2,544,415
2,682,938
2,758,437
Debt securities held-to-maturity, net (estimated fair value of $1,253,521,
1,178,812
1,191,771
1,247,853
Loans receivable, net
21,082,521
20,572,661
20,580,451
Loans held-for-sale
—
1,378
30,357
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
199,826
177,351
159,829
Accrued interest receivable
78,858
81,567
79,705
Other real estate owned and other repossessed assets
5,914
6,311
7,115
Office properties and equipment, net
134,579
136,893
139,663
Operating lease right-of-use assets
200,425
195,130
199,981
Net deferred tax asset
115,946
101,993
116,805
Bank owned life insurance
226,314
225,199
223,714
Goodwill and intangible assets
109,222
110,180
109,633
Other assets
145,185
140,517
163,184
Total assets
$
26,802,111
25,822,889
26,023,159
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities:
Deposits
$
19,438,966
18,991,028
19,525,419
Borrowed funds
4,033,864
3,558,324
3,295,790
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance
130,225
140,949
115,729
Operating lease liabilities
213,050
207,653
212,559
Other liabilities
171,979
154,383
163,659
Total liabilities
23,988,084
23,052,337
23,313,156
Stockholders' equity
2,814,027
2,770,552
2,710,003
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
26,802,111
25,822,889
26,023,159
INVESTORS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Statements of Operations
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
2021
March 31,
2021
June 30,
2020
June 30,
2021
June 30,
2020
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(audited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Interest and dividend income:
Loans receivable and loans held-for-sale
$
211,523
198,750
217,733
410,273
442,262
Securities:
GSE obligations
573
526
310
1,099
616
Mortgage-backed securities
14,215
15,202
20,572
29,417
43,156
Equity
63
266
32
329
65
Municipal bonds and other debt
3,456
3,539
3,276
6,995
6,651
Interest-bearing deposits
38
61
294
99
1,134
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
1,983
2,200
3,997
4,183
8,429
Total interest and dividend income
231,851
220,544
246,214
452,395
502,313
Interest expense:
Deposits
15,993
21,192
38,991
37,185
92,170
Borrowed funds
21,148
18,617
25,236
39,765
54,873
Total interest expense
37,141
39,809
64,227
76,950
147,043
Net interest income
194,710
180,735
181,987
375,445
355,270
Provision for credit losses
(9,690)
(2,972)
33,278
(12,662)
64,504
Net interest income after provision for credit
204,400
183,707
148,709
388,107
290,766
Non-interest income:
Fees and service charges
4,893
5,848
1,376
10,741
7,402
Income on bank owned life insurance
1,552
1,952
1,596
3,504
2,992
Gain on loans, net
1,288
3,833
3,557
5,121
5,403
Gain on securities, net
283
651
55
934
257
(Loss) gain on sale of other real estate owned,
(25)
77
(89)
52
651
Other income
5,083
7,642
3,645
12,725
8,095
Total non-interest income
13,074
20,003
10,140
33,077
24,800
Non-interest expense:
Compensation and fringe benefits
61,385
62,427
55,791
123,812
116,183
Advertising and promotional expense
2,397
2,229
2,199
4,626
4,562
Office occupancy and equipment expense
17,075
18,073
16,470
35,148
32,421
Federal insurance premiums
3,200
3,400
3,400
6,600
7,801
General and administrative
545
379
593
924
1,127
Professional fees
5,042
2,929
4,306
7,971
8,289
Data processing and communication
10,192
9,136
9,908
19,328
17,700
Debt extinguishment
—
—
326
—
326
Other operating expenses
8,602
5,788
7,027
14,390
14,169
Total non-interest expenses
108,438
104,361
100,020
212,799
202,578
Income before income tax expense
109,036
99,349
58,829
208,385
112,988
Income tax expense
29,229
27,074
16,218
56,303
30,865
Net income
$
79,807
72,275
42,611
152,082
82,123
Basic earnings per share
$0.34
0.31
0.18
0.65
0.35
Diluted earnings per share
$0.34
0.31
0.18
0.64
0.35
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
235,045,023
234,661,847
236,248,296
234,854,494
234,755,591
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
236,497,536
235,379,381
236,382,103
235,936,179
234,927,420
INVESTORS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Average Balance Sheet and Yield/Rate Information
For the Three Months Ended
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
June 30, 2020
Average
Interest
Weighted
Average
Interest
Weighted
Average
Interest
Weighted
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:
Interest-earning cash accounts
$
264,693
38
0.06
%
$
374,599
61
0.07
%
$
1,292,904
294
0.09
%
Equity securities
13,225
63
1.91
%
35,545
266
2.99
%
6,166
32
2.08
%
Debt securities available-for-sale
2,585,131
10,587
1.64
%
2,649,806
11,268
1.70
%
2,631,028
15,627
2.38
%
Debt securities held-to-maturity
1,171,317
7,657
2.61
%
1,222,551
7,999
2.62
%
1,145,553
8,531
2.98
%
Net loans
20,777,927
211,523
4.07
%
20,491,619
198,750
3.88
%
21,367,323
217,733
4.08
%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
194,845
1,983
4.07
%
169,354
2,200
5.20
%
247,971
3,997
6.45
%
Total interest-earning assets
25,007,138
231,851
3.71
%
24,943,474
220,544
3.54
%
26,690,945
246,214
3.69
%
Non-interest earning assets
1,121,153
1,139,817
1,125,776
Total assets
$
26,128,291
$
26,083,291
$
27,816,721
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Savings
$
2,008,855
1,404
0.28
%
$
2,013,906
1,480
0.29
%
$
2,051,599
2,907
0.57
%
Interest-bearing checking
6,044,766
6,536
0.43
%
6,277,393
7,028
0.45
%
5,891,587
8,873
0.60
%
Money market accounts
4,365,351
4,501
0.41
%
4,695,507
7,160
0.61
%
4,345,850
9,880
0.91
%
Certificates of deposit
2,291,616
3,552
0.62
%
2,637,830
5,524
0.84
%
4,406,310
17,331
1.57
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
14,710,588
15,993
0.43
%
15,624,636
21,192
0.54
%
16,695,346
38,991
0.93
%
Borrowed funds
4,019,587
21,148
2.10
%
3,435,285
18,617
2.17
%
5,030,118
25,236
2.01
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
18,730,175
37,141
0.79
%
19,059,921
39,809
0.84
%
21,725,464
64,227
1.18
%
Non-interest-bearing liabilities
4,603,486
4,285,410
3,458,409
Total liabilities
23,333,661
23,345,331
25,183,873
Stockholders' equity
2,794,630
2,737,960
2,632,848
Total liabilities and
$
26,128,291
$
26,083,291
$
27,816,721
Net interest income
$
194,710
$
180,735
$
181,987
Net interest rate spread
2.92
%
2.70
%
2.51
%
Net interest earning assets
$
6,276,963
$
5,883,553
$
4,965,481
Net interest margin
3.11
%
2.90
%
2.73
%
Ratio of interest-earning assets to
1.34
X
1.31
X
1.23
X
INVESTORS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Average Balance Sheet and Yield/Rate Information
For the Six Months Ended
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020
Average
Interest
Weighted
Average
Interest
Weighted
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:
Interest-earning cash accounts
$
319,342
99
0.06
%
$
830,466
1,134
0.27
%
Equity securities
24,324
329
2.71
%
6,128
65
2.12
%
Debt securities available-for-sale
2,617,290
21,855
1.67
%
2,606,451
32,898
2.52
%
Debt securities held-to-maturity
1,196,793
15,656
2.62
%
1,136,836
17,525
3.08
%
Net loans
20,635,564
410,273
3.98
%
21,297,309
442,262
4.15
%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
182,170
4,183
4.59
%
259,507
8,429
6.50
%
Total interest-earning assets
24,975,483
452,395
3.62
%
26,136,697
502,313
3.84
%
Non-interest earning assets
1,130,432
1,041,099
Total assets
$
26,105,915
$
27,177,796
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Savings
$
2,011,367
2,884
0.29
%
$
2,042,680
6,815
0.67
%
Interest-bearing checking
6,160,437
13,564
0.44
%
5,728,476
25,533
0.89
%
Money market accounts
4,529,517
11,661
0.51
%
4,082,474
24,104
1.18
%
Certificates of deposit
2,463,766
9,076
0.74
%
4,162,221
35,718
1.72
%
Total interest bearing deposits
15,165,087
37,185
0.49
%
16,015,851
92,170
1.15
%
Borrowed funds
3,729,050
39,765
2.13
%
5,355,731
54,873
2.05
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
18,894,137
76,950
0.81
%
21,371,582
147,043
1.38
%
Non-interest-bearing liabilities
4,445,327
3,173,754
Total liabilities
23,339,464
24,545,336
Stockholders' equity
2,766,451
2,632,460
Total liabilities and
$
26,105,915
$
27,177,796
Net interest income
$
375,445
$
355,270
Net interest rate spread
2.81
%
2.46
%
Net interest earning assets
$
6,081,346
$
4,765,115
Net interest margin
3.01
%
2.72
%
Ratio of interest-earning assets to total
1.32
X
1.22
X
INVESTORS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Selected Performance Ratios
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
2021
March 31,
2021
June 30,
2020
June 30,
2021
June 30,
2020
Return on average assets
1.22
%
1.11
%
0.61
%
1.17
%
0.60
%
Return on average equity
11.42
%
10.56
%
6.47
%
10.99
%
6.24
%
Return on average tangible equity
11.89
%
11.00
%
6.76
%
11.45
%
6.50
%
Interest rate spread
2.92
%
2.70
%
2.51
%
2.81
%
2.46
%
Net interest margin
3.11
%
2.90
%
2.73
%
3.01
%
2.72
%
Efficiency ratio
52.19
%
51.99
%
52.06
%
52.09
%
53.30
%
Non-interest expense to average total assets
1.66
%
1.60
%
1.44
%
1.63
%
1.49
%
Average interest-earning assets to average
1.34
1.31
1.23
1.32
1.22
INVESTORS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data
June 30,
2021
March 31,
2021
December 31,
2020
Asset Quality Ratios:
Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets
0.35
%
0.38
%
0.47
%
Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans
0.41
%
0.44
%
0.56
%
Allowance for loan losses as a percent of non-accrual loans
348.05
%
340.60
%
264.17
%
Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans
1.26
%
1.36
%
1.36
%
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans (1)
1.37
%
1.44
%
1.44
%
Capital Ratios:
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio (2)
10.61
%
10.43
%
10.14
%
Common equity tier 1 risk-based (2)
13.17
%
13.32
%
13.07
%
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital (2)
13.17
%
13.32
%
13.07
%
Total Risk-Based Capital (2)
14.48
%
14.64
%
14.39
%
Equity to total assets (period end)
10.50
%
10.73
%
10.41
%
Average equity to average assets
10.70
%
10.50
%
10.20
%
Tangible capital to tangible assets (3)
10.13
%
10.35
%
10.03
%
Book value per common share (3)
$
11.88
$
11.70
$
11.43
Tangible book value per common share (3)
$
11.42
$
11.23
$
10.97
Other Data:
Number of full service offices
146
156
156
Full time equivalent employees
1,688
1,769
1,806
(1) Allowance for credit losses includes allowance for loan losses and allowance for losses on unfunded commitments.
(2) Capital ratios as of June 30, 2021 are estimated. In accordance with regulatory capital rules, the Company elected an option to delay the estimated impact of CECL on its regulatory capital over a five-year transition period ending December 31, 2024. As a result, capital ratios as of June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 exclude the impact of the increased allowance for credit losses on loans, unfunded commitments and held-to-maturity debt securities attributed to the adoption of CECL.
(3) See Non-GAAP Reconciliation.
Investors Bancorp, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
Book Value and Tangible Book Value per Share Computation
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Total stockholders' equity
$
2,814,027
2,770,552
2,710,003
Goodwill and intangible assets
109,222
110,180
109,633
Tangible stockholders' equity
$
2,704,805
2,660,372
2,600,370
Book Value per Share Computation
Common stock issued
361,869,872
361,869,872
361,869,872
Treasury shares
(114,268,569)
(114,221,329)
(113,940,656)
Shares outstanding
247,601,303
247,648,543
247,929,216
Unallocated ESOP shares
(10,658,204)
(10,776,629)
(10,895,052)
Book value shares
236,943,099
236,871,914
237,034,164
Book Value per Share
$
11.88
$
11.70
$
11.43
Tangible Book Value per Share
$
11.42
$
11.23
$
10.97
Total assets
$
26,802,111
25,822,889
26,023,159
Goodwill and intangible assets
109,222
110,180
109,633
Tangible assets
$
26,692,889
25,712,709
25,913,526
Tangible capital to tangible assets
10.13
%
10.35
%
10.03
%
