HOBOKEN, N.J., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A NYC area ransomware expert discusses when ransomware victims should call law enforcement in a new article on the eMazzanti Technologies website. The informative article first asserts that the cost of ransomware attacks continues to rise.
The author then discusses the unique challenges of dealing with ransomware followed by the benefits of involving law enforcement in the response. He concludes by explaining how to report a ransomware incident.
"Reporting ransomware attacks can prove beneficial both for the reporting organization and for the general fight against cybercrime," stated Almi Dumi, CISO, eMazzanti Technologies. "In some cases, regulatory compliance and insurance mandates may require that organizations alert law enforcement."
Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Involving Law Enforcement in Ransomware Response Improves Security for All."
Unique Challenges of Ransomware
"Since ransomware often involves state-backed cyber-attacks, local authorities may have no jurisdiction. In addition, investigating cyber-attacks requires specialized technology and skills that many agencies do not possess. And it can prove difficult to immediately determine whether an actual data security breach has occurred."
Benefits of Involving Law Enforcement in Ransomware Response
"Sophisticated cyber investigation tools – Because agencies like the FBI have devoted teams specifically to fighting cybercrime, they have access to innovative resources unavailable to many organizations."
"Ability to leverage inter-agency relationships – In addition to investigative tools, law enforcement agencies can coordinate with their partners internationally. These relationships aid both in locating stolen data and in identifying and apprehending cyber criminals."
How to Report a Ransomware Incident
"In the event of a ransomware attack, organizations must act quickly. Know ahead of time which agencies to contact and how to reach them. In most cases, the local FBI field office represents a good place to start. Additionally, report the incident to the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center. The agency does not release that information to the public."
Prepare a Comprehensive Incident Response Plan
According to the ransomware experts at eMazzanti Technologies, reporting ransomware incidents immediately to law enforcement forms just one piece of a comprehensive response. Business leaders should take time before an incident occurs to create an incident response plan. This plan should include steps to identify, contain and eradicate the threat as well as communication plans and recovery procedures.
The cybersecurity experts at eMazzanti stand ready to assist organizations in identifying security risks and implementing strategies to prevent ransomware. They help business leaders build an incident response plan to address threats proactively, minimizing the possible damage.
