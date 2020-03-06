JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IT By Design, (ITBD), a market leader for providing engineering talent to IT service providers, has once again been named as one of the CRN Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500. ITBD earned recognition as a Pioneer 250 company on magazine's 7th annual list that highlights exceptional managed services providers, which was unveiled Feb. 18 on the publication's website.
This annual list, which focuses on North American solution providers that deliver operational efficiencies, IT system improvements, and a higher rate of ROI for their customers, is divided into three categories: the MSP Pioneer 250 who focus primarily on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150 who are large data center-focused; and the Managed Security 100 who offer cloud-based IT security services.
As a Master MSP, ITBD offers talent solutions to MSPs globally, including dedicated engineering services, outsourced NOC and helpdesk, and professional services, including virtual administration of popular RMM tools as well as block hour project support. The New Jersey-based company has consistently ranked on this prestigious industry list.
"We are honored and humbled to be included in this annual list alongside so many other influential and successful MSPs—we are certainly among exceptional company," said Sunny Kaila, CEO, ITBD.
ITBD launched in 2003 as an MSP serving the greater New York region. Today, it's a global MSP technical talent provider, helping MSPs scale their business by resolving one of the biggest challenges in the industry—identifying, attracting and retaining skilled MSP technical talent.
The MSP500 list will be featured in the February 2020 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/msp500.
About IT By Design
With more than two decades of experience as a technology services provider—first as an MSP, and then for MSPs—IT by Design (ITBD) continuously helps clients navigate the transforming technical landscape. As the authority on MSP-trained technical talent, we bridge that gap through a variety of solutions: dedicated staffing, 24x7x365 NOC services, helpdesk solutions, and professional services. We guarantee accountability, reliability, and integrity. Headquartered in New Jersey, ITBD has two locations in India. www.itbd.net