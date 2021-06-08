It's a 'Shore Thing' at Nobility Crest in Ocean Township

OCEAN TOWNSHIP, N.J., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Read any article on the state of the real estate market and you're almost certain to see discouraging terms for buyers like "bidding wars", "limited inventory" and "buyers waiving inspections and contingencies". It can be daunting. For buyers looking for some certainty in terms of price, available inventory and quality construction, the new one- and two-bedroom condominiums at Nobility Crest in Ocean Township offer a "Shore Thing". With a Jersey Shore address that includes access to beaches, shopping and more, plus the low-maintenance lifestyle that living in a premier, gated community offers, Nobility Crest has everything that is sure to please you, along with a buying process that is as stress-free as the lifestyle you'll soon be living.
"With our last building projected for move-ins late this year, buyers in that building have the opportunity to lock-in a price on their new home at today's prices and still have time to prepare to market their existing home and prepare for their new, care-free lifestyle at Nobility Crest," said Robert Adinolfi, Chief Operating Officer at Renaissance Properties. "The value of certainty cannot be underestimated. It's something our buyers have earned and something Nobility Crest offers," Adinolfi adds.
Discerning buyers agree. "All of our homeowners value what Nobility Crest has to offer, and that belief has proven itself again and again as the community nears 75 percent sellout," Adinolfi adds. "With the spring market at its peak and limited inventory available, this is an opportune time to make sure that your next home is the quality you deserve in a community that you'll love to live in."
For those interested in a 55+ luxury condominium at Nobility Crest, Adinolfi says the construction of Building 6 is moving along at a tremendous pace. "We invite you to call 732-361-4982 to schedule a one-on-one or virtual appointment. All in-person appointments will follow all state-mandated guidelines to guarantee the safety of staff and future residents.
Building 6 features one- and two-bedroom home designs with 1,017 to over 1,700 sq. ft. of living space priced from the mid $300s. All homes highlight open living spaces, spacious master suites, and appealing, designer-selected finishes. In addition, each home comes with an assigned parking spot and storage space in a secure, well-lit enclosed garage that enjoys elevator access to and from each floor.
Nobility Crest of Ocean showcases a low-maintenance lifestyle with exciting onsite amenities that can be enjoyed year-round, including a 4,300 sq. ft. Lifestyle Center with a fitness center, business center, lounge, library, large multi-purpose room, media room, billiard and card rooms. Each of the three new buildings will also add either a club room with billiards, a fitness room or an all-purpose room. For those with furry friends, a new dog park is also onsite.
Following a $1M redesign and renovation of Nobility Crest's pool and amenity area, residents spent the summer taking advantage of all that the community has to offer with a beach-entry pool, sundeck, shaded pergolas, barbeque areas, fire pit and more. "The resort-quality amenity package at Nobility Crest has become a point of pride among Nobility Crest owners who appreciate the modern, high-quality finishes and thoughtful touches," said Adinolfi.
Located in a premier location along the Jersey Shore, Nobility Crest puts residents at the center of it all. Nearby shopping includes everything from groceries at Shop Rite just 1.3 miles away to incredible deals on world-famous designer goods at the Jersey Shore Premium Outlets less than three miles away. Need some beach therapy? Make a quick left onto Route 66 and you'll be at the Asbury Park Beach and Boardwalk in under four miles. The community also offers easy access from both Route 18 and the Garden Parkway.
Nobility Crest is located at 7 Centre Street in Ocean Township. Take Route 66 to Cedar Village Boulevard, enter "0827" on the Call Box for the salesperson to open the gate and make a left on Centre Street. To learn more, visit http://www.NobilityCrest55.com. The Sales Center is now open, schedule an appointment from 10am to 5pm daily. To learn more, please call 732-361-4982.
About Renaissance Properties
Since its creation nearly 30 years ago, Renaissance Properties has evolved from a small real estate brokerage company to a multi-faceted real estate development firm and home builder with over 1,000 new homes and nearly 800,000 square feet of commercial space to its credit. The dedicated team at Renaissance Properties works tirelessly to ensure quality, integrity and customer satisfaction in all its endeavors. With distinctive designs and accommodating layouts, new home buyers and tenants alike are delighted with the product offered by Renaissance Properties. To learn more, visit RenaissanceProp.com.
About Blue Star Group
With over 80 years of combined experience in home building excellence and customer satisfaction, the Blue Star Group, LLC is recognized as one of Staten Island's foremost builders. Since its inception in 1976, Blue Star has received continual acclaim both from homebuyers and respected industry associations. Blue Star's standards are set at the highest levels of home design, building materials and craftsmanship to consistently deliver on its promise of bringing the best value to its deserving customers.
It's a 'Shore Thing' at Nobility Crest in Ocean Township
Media Contact
Laura Crossan, Design 446, 732-292-2400, lcrossan@design446.com
SOURCE Nobility Crest