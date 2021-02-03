LAKEWOOD, N.J., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- These executive appointments are timed to further strengthen Knipper's Leadership Team as they launch major growth initiatives in existing business lines, as well as in its newly launched third-party logistics (3PL) unit, for 2021 and beyond.
Eric Johnson is being promoted to Chief Commercial Growth Officer. Mr. Johnson will be the executive in charge of developing and implementing growth initiatives for Knipper's significant existing customer base and attract new clients to Knipper's three business units. Focusing on commercial development, marketing and product development, Mr. Johnson's deep understanding of each unit's growth strategies will significantly enhance Knipper's ability to showcase the company's portfolio of service lines to current and future clients. During his eight-year tenure as Knipper's Senior Vice President of Commercial Development, Mr. Johnson helped lead Knipper's unprecedented business growth, consistently adding new clients, and significantly expanding services.
Chris Dillon has been named the General Manager for the Company's recently launched 3PL unit. In this role, Mr. Dillon will lead projects focused on both strategic imperatives and tactical implementation that will support the high growth trajectory for Knipper's 3PL services. Mr. Dillon has more than four-decades of experience in the biopharmaceutical, medical device, and IT healthcare industries, including sales and marketing, product development, market access strategies, and strategic business development within the 3PL space. Mr. Dillon's most recent position was Senior Advisor, Precision Medicine Group, where he oversaw consulting services for commercializing biopharmaceutical products and medical devices. He also was the VP/GM at both McKesson Specialty and Cardinal Health Specialty Solutions, developing strategic and tactical plans that led to growth at both places.
Adrian Drew has joined Knipper as General Manager of the Marketing Solutions and Sample Management (MSSM) business unit. In this newly created position, Mr. Drew is focused on strategy, maximizing customer experience and satisfaction, as well as collaborating closely with Mr. Johnson and his team for all sales, marketing, and RFP activities. He will also oversee the senior management team, leading Professional Services, Contact Center, Data Entry, Audit and Inventory Management Systems (AIMS), and the Studio Department and work closely with Sample Accountability. Drew spent five years at Allergan as the Executive Director, Sales Operation COE, leading all sales-enabling functions. He has also held executive-level positions with Forest Labs and Pfizer.
"I'm thrilled to have Eric Johnson, Chris Dillon and Adrian Drew on our team," says Mike Laferrera, President and CEO. "Knipper is seeing year-over-year growth in all three business units, so it's critical to have top leadership embedded in each area to ensure continued achievement of industry-best client satisfaction while driving aggressive revenue goals. Knipper has undergone a transformative year in 2020, having completed the acquisition of Eagle Pharmacy and successfully launched our 3PL vertical. Simply put, we are poised to change the way our clients perceive what an end-to-end product solution can be."
About J. Knipper and Company, Inc.
For 35 years, J. Knipper and Company, Inc. has been purpose-built on a strong foundation of healthcare service, support, and excellence. It is a leader in the arena of sampling distribution, prescriber validation, sample accountability, web ordering solutions and third-party logistics. The company has locations throughout New Jersey, Indiana, and California. For more information on J. Knipper and Company, please visit http://www.knipper.com.
For additional press information, please contact:
Ilena Della Ventura
Delia Associates
T. 908-534-9044
Media Contact
Ilena Della Ventura, Delia Associates, 908-534-9044, idellaventura@delianet.com
SOURCE Delia Associates