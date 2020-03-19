JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During these unprecedented and ever-changing times, Jackson Hewitt Tax Service® is reminding taxpayers that they still need to file their 2019 income taxes by April 15, 2020. While Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 that individuals can defer tax payments up to $1 million for 90 days, the deadline to file, as of now, remains the same.
"There are still millions of taxpayers who need to file, and it is critical that hard-working Americans get the money they need from their tax refund," said Mark Steber, Chief Tax Officer at Jackson Hewitt.
"Jackson Hewitt Tax Pros are helping clients navigate this unprecedented and rapidly-changing situation and remain focused on finding their clients each and every credit and deduction they deserve to get the biggest tax refund possible."
To support taxpayers who have yet to file, Jackson Hewitt offers a variety of ways to file:
- File in Store – Locations across the country, including in Walmart stores, are open with flexible hours.
- Tax Return Drop-Off – Clients can drop off documents at an office or curbside (where available) and then come back at their convenience to review and complete their return.
- Upload to MyJH – Upload tax documents and a Tax Pro will prepare the tax return. When ready, come into the office to review and sign.
- Jackson Hewitt Tax Pro From Home – Upload documents remotely, talk with a Tax Pro, and complete filing from anywhere, including from the comfort of home.
Furthermore, the Tax Pros at Jackson Hewitt offer taxpayers the following three tips to finish tax season:
- Gather all necessary tax documents – To file on time, taxpayers need to have all of their tax documents, including W-2s, 1099s, expense records, tuition documents, mortgage interest statements, real estate and property tax receipts, charitable contributions, and medical expense receipts. Using a copy of last year's return may also help when gathering this year's records. Jackson Hewitt has a free document checklist available online.
- File electronically – Filing electronically is faster, more accurate, provides confirmation of receipt, and helps prevent identity theft, so taxpayers know their returns have been received before the deadline. Jackson Hewitt offers free e-filing with paid tax preparation.
- Don't overlook any deductions and credits – Life changes may drive new tax benefits, especially for taxpayers who got married or divorced, changed jobs, had children or retired. There are special credits and deductions available to taxpayers and many get overlooked, including the Earned Income Tax Credit, the Saver's Credit, American Opportunity Tax Credit, traditional IRA and HSA contributions, IRA contributions, and energy-saving tax credits.
