MADISON, N.J., March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Realty is honored to announce that Jade Mills, a Coldwell Banker Global Luxury property specialist affiliated with the Beverly Hills office of Coldwell Banker Realty, has been ranked as the No. 1 top-performing sales associate nationally out of more than 92,000 Coldwell Banker® sales professionals in 2019 based on adjusted gross commission income. Mills achieved a total sales volume of $369.9 million in 2019.
She was recognized by Coldwell Banker with the Society of Excellence award for 2019, which fewer than 1 percent of affiliated agents worldwide earned. Mills also has achieved No. 1 status at Coldwell Banker Realty in Southern California.
Mills broke a record for the highest sale in the State of California when she sold The Spelling Manor at $119.7 million in 2019. She had previously set the same record when she exclusively represented the buyer of the Playboy Mansion in 2016 for $100 million. Her awards include being named to "The Thousand" ranking by REAL Trends as published in The Wall Street Journal, as well as one of the "Most Influential People in LA" by the Los Angeles Times Business Journal. Mills also was named to the Society of Excellence in 2016, Coldwell Banker Realty's highest award, which only the top sales professionals in Coldwell Banker's company-owned offices attain. Mills has facilitated more than $4 billion in real estate transactions in fewer than 14 years. She is currently a board member of the Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce and is on the Board of Governors at Cedars-Sinai. The Aviva Foundation has honored her for her support, charitable work and continuous effort to improve the foundation.
Quotes:
"We are immensely proud of Jade for her extraordinary and well-deserved career achievements. She continues to raise the bar for excellence, breaking sales records while maintaining meticulous attention to detail for every one of her clients. She holds a place of distinguished honor and tremendous respect amongst her peers." -- M. Ryan Gorman, president and CEO Coldwell Banker
"Jade is a powerful global luxury leader who continues to perform at the highest level for her clients, which is demonstrated by her massive leading results. Her connections, network and knowledge consistently catapult her as the elite choice for real estate representation. It's a thrill to congratulate her once again for her top performing achievements." -- Jamie Duran, president, Coldwell Banker Realty in Southern California
About Coldwell Banker Realty
Coldwell Banker Realty in Southern California, the No. 1 residential real estate brokerage in Southern California, operates 64 offices with approximately 4,524 affiliated agents.
