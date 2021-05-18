LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JADPRO Live 2021 will bring together more than 1,000 oncology advanced practitioners—nurse practitioners, PAs, pharmacists, and advanced degree nurses—in a virtual setting from October 7–17, 2021. The conference offers educational sessions, networking opportunities, and poster presentations to empower and uplift these integral members of the oncology care team.
"The JADPRO Live meeting is the premier educational experience for advanced practitioners, whose roles continue to grow in importance in the increasingly challenging world of caring for patients with cancer," said R. Donald Harvey, PharmD, BCOP, FCCP, FHOPA, Director of the Phase I Clinical Trials Unit at Emory Winship Cancer Institute and Conference Chair for JADPRO Live 2021. "While we all hope to meet face-to-face in the near future, the accumulated experience in delivering information and networking will ensure that JADPRO Live Virtual 2021 will be the best one yet."
This year's conference will build on the successful virtual meeting in 2020, providing attendees even more value, including multiple session viewing times, more CE credit hours, and several opportunities to connect with fellow attendees. On-demand sessions will be available as soon as the conference concludes and will be accessible until the end of the year.
JADPRO Live is inspired by the Journal of the Advanced Practitioner in Oncology (JADPRO), the first peer-reviewed journal written by and for oncology and hematology advanced practitioners. JADPRO Live is held in conjunction with the annual membership meeting of the Advanced Practitioner Society for Hematology and Oncology (APSHO), a society of more than 2,400 specialized clinicians who are on the front lines of caring for patients with cancer.
About JADPRO Live
JADPRO Live is the premier conference for advanced practitioners in oncology, offering education targeted toward higher-level thinking and practical application in the patient setting.
This year's meeting will run from October 7–17, 2021.
About APSHO
The Advanced Practitioner Society for Hematology and Oncology (APSHO) is a society for nurse practitioners, PAs, pharmacists, and advanced degree nurses. The mission of APSHO is to improve the quality of care for patients with cancer by supporting critical issues in educational, clinical, and professional development for advanced practitioners in hematology and oncology.
About Harborside
Harborside is the foremost medical communications company that oncology clinicians turn to for accurate content, news, and education. The company is based in Huntington, New York, and is the publisher of the Journal of the Advanced Practitioner in Oncology (JADPRO), The ASCO Post, and JNCCN—Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network. Harborside designs educational resources for nurse practitioners, PAs, pharmacists, and other advanced practitioners by publishing JADPRO, organizing the JADPRO Live conference, and providing the management services for the Advanced Practitioner Society for Hematology and Oncology (APSHO).
