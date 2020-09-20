Janssen Presents Findings from Global, Multi-Center Trial Examining Amivantamab in Combination with Lazertinib in Patients with EGFR-Mutated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

- Phase 1b study shows bispecific antibody amivantamab and third-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) lazertinib achieved a 100 percent overall response rate in treatment-naïve EGFR-mutated NSCLC patient cohort - Phase 3 MARIPOSA study of amivantamab in combination with lazertinib initiated to assess combination versus third-generation TKI osimertinib