Janssen Submits Application to U.S. FDA for New Indication to Expand Use of XARELTO® (rivaroxaban) in Patients with Peripheral Artery Disease

Application seeks approval of XARELTO® plus aspirin to reduce the risk of major thrombotic vascular events in patients after lower-extremity revascularization due to symptomatic peripheral artery disease (PAD) XARELTO® is currently approved to reduce the risk of major cardiovascular events, like heart attack and stroke, in people with chronic PAD An estimated 20 million Americans are living with PAD, a disease often underdiagnosed and undertreated