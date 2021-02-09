LINDEN, N.J., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jayne Millard, Executive Chairman of the Board at Turtle & Hughes, Inc., one of the largest privately-held industrial and electrical distribution companies in the nation, will be inducted into the Women's Business Enterprise Hall of Fame for her dedication to women's business growth and resilience. A virtual induction ceremony, hosted by the American Institute of Diversity & Commerce (AIDC), will be held Wednesday, March 10, 2021.
As the leader of a fourth-generation family business, which was headed by her grandmother and mother before her, Millard has witnessed the power of women's leadership throughout her life, and actively deepened the company's commitment to diversity among its employees and suppliers. This extends to top management with CEO Kathleen Shanahan at the helm.
"This award is a tribute to the women in my family – my grandmother who ran the company for 40 years after her husband's death and my mother who taught me to lead with humility and always value our employees. I also learned through the Women's Business Enterprise National Council and Women Presidents' Educational Organization that women working together, supporting each other, can do extraordinary things. We are sisters in the common belief that we don't need seats at the table. We build our own tables," Millard said.
"We congratulate Jayne Millard for her contributions to women at all stages of their personal and professional growth. She has exemplified the continuing impact of mentorship inside and outside her company. It is with great respect and admiration that the WBE Hall of Fame showcases and honors Jayne for her outstanding record of advocacy and support for women's business development," said Bill Alcorn, AIDC President.
The WBE Hall of Fame is a nonprofit organization recognizing the contributions of women entrepreneurs in their communities, as well as their accomplishments within their industries.
"While most business leaders would agree that 2020 was a challenging year, thanks to Jayne's visionary leadership, Turtle & Hughes nimbly pivoted into areas of growth such as PPE and health care. At the same time, we prioritized the safety of our employees and adapted a seamless hybrid workforce to fulfill customer needs. This underscored our ability to champion diversity within our organization and with our suppliers," Shanahan said.
Growing up in the family business, Millard formally joined Turtle & Hughes in 1991 and was named Vice President of Marketing in 1999. She became CEO in 2010 and Chairman in 2016, sharing the Co-CEO position with Shanahan in 2018, and last year becoming Executive Chairman of the Board, on which she has served since 1986. Under Millard's leadership, the company has doubled in size and achieved a two-year digital transformation positioning it as a leading omni-channel provider in the industry.
For this dynamic impact in a traditionally male-dominated industry, Millard received the 2020 Women in Industry Trailblazer Award from the National Association of Electrical Distributors (NAED). For its collaborative culture, Turtle & Hughes was named the 2020 recipient of a Best Place to Work Award by NJ BIZ. Millard received the 2012 Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year™ Award in New Jersey, and has served as a National Judge in this prestigious event.
Millard is a graduate of the Harvard University Owner/President Management Program (OPM). She received an M.B.A. from Dominican University of California and is a graduate of the Eugene Lang School of the Arts. She is a member of the board of The Martha Graham Center of Contemporary Dance and Make-A-Wish International.
She is also a member of the Women Presidents' Organization and the Committee of 200 renowned for fostering, celebrating and advancing women's leadership in business.
In its 12 years of celebrating women-owned businesses and their successes, The Women's Business Enterprise Hall of Fame is recognizing 14 inductees at the virtual ceremony.
About the WBE Hall of Fame
The WBE Hall of Fame (WBEHF) is a nonprofit organization launched in 2009 to recognize the contributions of women entrepreneurs in their communities, as well as their accomplishments within their industries. Through a network of women's business development organizations, corporate and government advocates and women-owned enterprises, WBEHF spotlights best practices and insights, as women create businesses that help build a stronger economy. For more information, visit wbehf.org or call 469-219-3313.
About the American Institute of Diversity & Commerce
Dallas-based American Institute of Diversity & Commerce (AIDC) is a nonprofit 501(c) (3) organization that focuses on education, research, best practices, validation and recognition of performance in diversity and inclusion. AIDC was established to recognize and honor individuals and organizations — nonprofit and for-profit — that demonstrate outstanding performance in these areas. https://wbehf.org/about/
About Turtle & Hughes
Turtle & Hughes has close to 100 years of market experience and ranks among the top 20 electrical distribution companies nationwide. It is an independent, woman-owned business that services the industrial, construction, commercial, electrical contracting, export and utility markets. Turtle & Hughes Integrated Supply division (THIS), services Fortune 100 companies operating nationwide, and in Canada, Puerto Rico and Mexico. https://www.turtle.com/
Media Contact
Lynthia Romney, RomneyCom L.L.C., +1 914-589-2140, romneycom@gmail.com
Julie Wyckoff, Turtle & Hughes, 203-520-8711, julie@turtle.com
SOURCE Turtle & Hughes