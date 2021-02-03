EWING, N.J., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Princeton Mortgage is pleased to announce that Jeffery Waldrup has joined the company as Vice President of Talent Acquisition. Waldrup will report to Mark Gordon, Chief Revenue Officer of Princeton Mortgage, and will be focused on recruiting, onboarding, and training in order to propel the company to achieve its mission of originating 50,000 loans per year by 2028.
"In order for Princeton Mortgage to reach our ambitious goals, we knew we needed a true rock star in charge of finding the best talent in the industry," said Mark Gordon, CRO of Princeton Mortgage. "What distinguishes Jeffrey is his consistent success across his different roles during the past 15 years. He brings a rare combination of impressive sales accomplishments, successful management experience, and dynamic systems and process knowledge that will be vital to his success as our head of talent acquisition."
Prior to joining Princeton Mortgage, Waldrup served as a strategic advisor and partner at HD Investment Group, where he led business development and operational strategies for an investment marketing firm in the private equity sector. Waldrup also served as SVP over the acquisition and development channel at Paramount Bank, where he oversaw onboarding and training for 13 brand locations that opened in 2019. Additionally, he spent a total of ten years with Guaranteed Rate, where he helped grow the company's online division from 50M to $1B through a focus on sales production and people development.
"I am humbled and excited to join the team at Princeton Mortgage," said Waldrup. "I believe people are the most important factor in determining an organization's success, and my goal is to ensure we have A-players players in every seat. I look forward to helping people accomplish their goals, both personally and professionally, as Princeton expands its market share in 2021 and beyond."
Waldrup earned an AD in business from Lansing College. He is based in the greater Detroit area, where he enjoys reading, golfing, and spending time with his growing family.
About Princeton Mortgage:
Founded in 1983, Princeton Mortgage is a licensed mortgage banker backed by a 100+ year old multi-faceted real estate brokerage, investment, and insurance company. We are positioned as a well-capitalized banker, ranked in the top 1% for customer satisfaction in the nation, debt free and creating dynamic new opportunities within our industry. Our mission is to help people thrive, and we do that by delivering The Effortless Mortgage™. We do what we say we're going to do and back it up with The Princeton Promise: if you are unhappy with your experience for any reason, get $1,000 back. No strings attached.
