MAPLE SHADE, N.J., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jerry Tyson is a recording engineer and owner of a regional location recording business in the Greater Delaware Valley of Pennsylvania and Southern New Jersey; he is also a photographer of large groups, contributor to "Lighthouse Digest Magazine" and on-air segments heard on the daily broadcast of Southwest Radio Ministry (SWRC.com). He has completed his new book "A Level of Love," a heartwarming opus that shares the quaint and poignant circumstances of a college student that inspires faith and hope in life.
Marty has no idea when he makes his normal stop at a local diner how much his life will never be normal again.
It is the little things in life that bring the big surprises—unplanned meetings, a piece of mail, a phone call, an act of kindness, a smile, a helping hand. For Marty, a college student moonlighting in telephone solicitation, the pretty new waitress's smile is the unexpected and pleasant end to a long day. And it's also the beginning of some serious changes in his life.
Previously, he has always thought that his life is on a straight course in achieving his goal of becoming an officer of the law. But in his future is more than a diploma. Let's add mystery, intrigue, and more than a few life-altering surprises.
Taking Christian fiction to a different level, author Jerry Tyson weaves a tale that challenges Marty—and, by extension, you—to determine the values that shape lives.
Published by Page Publishing, Jerry Tyson's thought-provoking masterpiece opens up hearts and minds to the unequivocal presence of divine guidance that can bring meaning and fulfillment in every person's life.
This book is truly a relatable and inspiring work that will encourage the readers in life and faith.
Readers who wish to experience this work can purchase "A Level of Love" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
