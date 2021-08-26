WAYNE, N.J., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JK Consulting Group publishes a guide to business success in the new normal. The COVID-19 pandemic has put a strain on organizations from small to midsize businesses (SMBs) to multinational corporations. These veteran consultants blend decades of experience with today's business insights, to offer direction on the new road ahead.
Made available online, this guide is a complimentary offering. JK Consulting Group's CEO, Jeff Kovatch, set out to answer what many of his clients are asking during this tumultuous time: "How do I stay in business?" Before long, he realized he wanted to offer something more.
"We don't just want to help businesses stay open," says Kovatch, "we want our clients to look ahead, adapt with agility, and thrive." As such, he gathered key perspectives and projections to map out a path forward.
No matter the product or service offered, JK Consulting Group believes every business's customer or target audience has changed, if only slightly. Routines have been disrupted and pain points shifted. Consumers are investing and spending differently so businesses should be conscious of this. They recommend reevaluating target customers and either adjusting the product or service, the business model, or the target audience.
Another significant point made by this respected team, is that in order to stay open and profitable, businesses need to join the digital evolution. From remote and hybrid workforces to virtual alternatives and online accessibility, JK Consulting Group sees digital and virtual options as the essential building blocks of tomorrow's success. Even after in-person solutions are fully made available again, they believe a strong demand for convenient, digital solutions will remain – and businesses need to be ready for it.
To access this guide to the new normal, visit JK Consulting Group online. Consultations with the professionals at JK Consulting Group can be made by calling 973-809-5466. They provide tailored guidance on the road ahead and help businesses stay open and thrive in the new normal with modern services and lasting results.
