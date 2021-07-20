PLEASANTVILLE, N.J., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --In an effort to serve more people in and around Atlantic County, John Brooks Recovery Center (JBRC) has announced it will now offer evening hours for its Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) Program at its Pleasantville location.
"MAT is a long-term approach to recovery that includes the use of medications (i.e., methadone/suboxone/vivitrol) in combination with counseling and behavioral therapies as an effective form of treatment for opioid use disorders," said Michael Santillo, CEO of JBRC. "By expanding our hours into the evening, we'll make MAT more accessible to more people and serve a population of people we have not been able to serve thus far."
The new evening hours will be Monday through Saturday from 5pm to 11pm at JBRC's Pleasantville location at 660 Black Horse Pike. These hours are in addition to the MAT Program's normal hours Monday through Friday from 6am to 1pm and Saturday from 6am to 12pm in both Pleasantville and Atlantic City at 1931 Bacharach Boulevard.
As part of this MAT program, JBRC offers the following treatment services: Medication Assisted Treatment; individual, group and family counseling; psychoeducation classes; peer recovery support services; case management services; HIV/HEP C testing; counseling, prevention, treatment, and nurse care coordination, HEP A and B vaccines. "Our ultimate goal is to treat the whole person by integrating primary health care, behavioral health care and recovery support services," said Michael Santillo, CEO of JBRC.
JBRC's MAT treatment program is staffed by professionals in the areas of medical, clinical and administrative expertise. "Patients will receive individually prescribed methadone/suboxone medication from a licensed physician or Advanced Practice Nurse," said Santillo. "You will also meet regularly with a counselor, attend groups and access ancillary services as needed."
According to JBRC, the use of medication such as methadone and suboxone coupled with counseling has proven in numerous studies to be one of the most effective treatments for opioid use disorder. "These medicines eliminate withdrawal symptoms and dramatically reduce cravings, allowing an individual to focus on their treatment and recovery," said Santillo. "They also dramatically reduce the incidence of overdoses, as well as the spread of HIV and HEP C."
The MAT Program's expansion of hours aligns directly with JBRC's mission to provide the highest quality, evidence-based treatment services to help individuals overcome substance use disorders regardless of financial circumstance or socio-economic background. "As soon as individuals come through our door, whether it be for primary care or substance use disorder treatment, they will be screened for physical health needs, substance use disorder and mental health treatment," said Santillo. "This allows us to finally bridge the gap between primary health care and behavioral health care and give patients back what they need most – their quality of life."
If you or someone you know is struggling with a substance use disorder, please call JBRC today. For Residential Programs – Residential Detox/Withdrawal Management, Short-term Residential or Long-term Residential, please call 609-345-0110. For Outpatient Programs – Opioid Treatment Program, Intensive Outpatient Program or Standard Outpatient Program, please call 609-345-2020, extension 6182, 6180 or 6179.
About John Brooks Recovery Center
Founded in 1969, John Brooks Recovery Center provides quality, individualized treatment services to help individuals overcome substance use disorders. Programs include: Residential, Outpatient, Medication-assisted Recovery, Detox and Inmate Re-entry. To learn more, visit https://www.jbrcnj.org or visit them on Facebook @JohnBrooksRecoveryCenter.
About All Roads Recovery Community Center
All Roads Recovery Community Center, the community-based recovery arm of JBRC, helps anyone struggling with addiction navigate their next steps on the journey to recovery. All Roads currently offers a wide variety of Recovery Groups, as well as one-on-one coaching with Certified Peer Recovery Specialists (CPRS). To learn more, visit allroadsrecovery.org, call 609-457-1080 or visit them on Facebook @AllRoadsRCC.
Media Contact
Laura Crossan, Design 446, 732-292-2400, lcrossan@design446.com
SOURCE John Brooks Recovery Center