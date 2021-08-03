MAYS LANDING, N.J., August 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Help John Brooks Recovery Center (JBRC) give the gift of hope. Following its 50th year serving the community, JBRC recently opened its new residential treatment facility in Mays Landing. In conjunction with the opening, JBRC has announced it is now searching for naming rights sponsors for the facility. Naming rights start at $1,000 for bedrooms at the treatment centers and goes up to $1M for the entire building. Giving plans are also available, including five-year payment plans. Those interested in learning more about becoming a part of the John Brooks legacy should call 609-345-2020, ext. 6138.
"This is an exciting time in the life of John Brooks Recovery Center as we unveil various opportunities for naming rights to the community," said Michael Santillo, CEO of JBRC. "Together, we can help individuals overcome substance use disorders and provide hope, recovery and healing to all for a better tomorrow."
Since 1969, JBRC's mission has been to provide quality, scientifically based, individualized substance use treatment services to New Jersey residents for the prevention, reduction and elimination of the harm caused by substance use disorders. JBRC's new $18M Mays Landing residential treatment facility offers a recovery-oriented model that integrates physical health, behavioral health and recovery support services. This new facility offers 46 short-term beds, 46 long-term beds and 23 detox beds, and will expand its current continuum of care.
"Our programs are clinically driven with a length of stay from 3-6 months for long-term residential and consist of individual, group and family counseling, psychoeducation classes, medication assisted treatment, recreation, psychiatric services, medical services and education services," Santillo said.
JBRC provides a host of treatment options that attest to its success, as well as two recovery community centers, a recovery housing program and physical health. This month, the nonprofit opened the doors to its new residential treatment facility in Mays Landing that expands its current continuum of care and allows the organization to serve even more people. In conjunction with the opening, JBRC also unveiled a refreshed brand identity and was also named #1 Gold Drug and Alcohol Recovery Program by Best of the Press 2020.
Throughout all its endeavors and accolades, JBRC has remained focused on one thing – to help individuals who are struggling with substance use disorder to achieve recovery. "Our goal is to provide the highest quality, evidence-based treatment services to help individuals overcome substance use disorders regardless of financial circumstance or socio-economic background," said Santillo.
JBRC's new residential treatment facility, located at 1455 Pinewood Boulevard in Mays Landing, is now accepting new patients and referrals. To learn more, call 609-345-2020, ext. 6138.
About John Brooks Recovery Center
Founded in 1969, John Brooks Recovery Center provides quality, individualized treatment services to help individuals overcome substance use disorders. Programs include: Residential, Outpatient, Medication Assisted Recovery and Inmate Re-entry. To learn more, visit jbrcnj.org or visit them on Facebook @JohnBrooksRecoveryCenter.
CEO: Michael Santillo, LCADC
Board of Directors (Officers): Harriet Weintrob, President; Edwin G. Blake, Vice President; Linda D. Peyton, Secretary, and Stuart Stromfeld, Treasurer.
Board Members (Officers): Rev. Collins Days, Larry Horowitz, Jack Fox, Carolyn Greenidge, Gary D. Callender, Pamela Sinderbrand and Sandra E. Garrett Dorsey.
About All Roads Recovery Community Center
All Roads Recovery Community Center, the community-based recovery arm of JBRC, helps anyone struggling with addiction navigate their next steps on the journey to recovery. All Roads currently offers a wide variety of Recovery Groups, as well as one-on-one coaching with Certified Peer Recovery Specialists (CPRS). To learn more, visit allroadsrecovery.org, call 609-457-1080 or visit them on Facebook @AllRoadsRCC.
