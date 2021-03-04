FORT LEE, N.J., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FirstService Residential, North America's property management leader, named John Reichart, CMCA®, as regional director in its high-rise division. An accomplished real estate executive, Reichart will oversee the company's portfolio of managed high-rise communities on New Jersey's Gold Coast. FirstService Residential currently manages over 60 communities in this growing market.
"We welcome John to the team," said Michael Mendillo, president, FirstService Residential. "It was important that we find the right candidate that could bring not only a wealth of industry experience and expertise but who could also bring a deep knowledge of the local market."
"I am excited for the opportunity to work with this amazing team," said Reichart, regional director, high-rise division. "FirstService Residential is the clear leader in the residential property management industry, and I look forward to contributing to the continued growth and success of the company."
In his role, Reichart will be responsible for the oversight and direction of high-rise communities in the market, including planning and development of initiatives to align with company policies, culture and best practices. Reporting directly to Arthur Bartikofsky, CPM®, senior vice president, high-rise division, Reichart will also serve as a strategic business partner, working closely with the board members in the communities we serve.
"We are excited to have John join our team. His proven leadership and extensive experience in high-rise communities will expand the depth and quality of the resources we provide to our clients and associates," said Bartikofsky.
Reichart has over 19 years of real estate and community association experience. He is a retired NJ Transit Police Sergeant. Prior to joining FirstService Residential, he spent 14 years at SILVERMAN, a real estate development firm in Jersey City, New Jersey. The last 11 years of which he served as director of operations and broker of record. Reichart was president of the Historic Downtown Jersey City Special Improvement District for seven years and an elected member and vice president of the Jersey City Board of Education. Currently, he serves as a member of the New Jersey Apartment Association (NJAA) legislative committee and is co-founder and chair of the Jersey City Apartment Owners Association (JCAOA).
About FirstService Residential
FirstService Residential is North America's property management leader, partnering with more than 8,500 communities across the U.S. and Canada, including low-, mid- and high-rise condominiums and cooperatives; single-family communities; master-planned, lifestyle and active-adult communities; and mixed-use and rental properties. HOAs, community associations and condos rely on their extensive experience, resources and local expertise to maximize property values and enhance their residents' lifestyles. Dedicated to making a difference, every day, FirstService Residential goes above and beyond to deliver exceptional service.
FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (FSV), a North American leader in the property services sector. Visit http://www.fsresidential.com.
