FAIRFIELD, N.J., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Keypoint Intelligence is pleased to announce that Johnny Shell has joined the company as Director of the Functional and Industrial Printing Service. In his role, Shell will be the industrial printing Subject Matter Expert (SME) responsible for conducting market research, market forecasting, custom consulting projects, strategy and planning engagements as well as creating editorial content and reports pertaining to industrial printing.
Prior to joining Keypoint Intelligence, Shell served as Director of Production for Life is Good where he managed all areas of DTG Production. Shell is a recognized print industry leader whose career spans over thirty-five years delivering valuable knowledge and analysis on print technology platforms and production integration, print operations management, workflow optimization, color management, and organizational strategic direction.
"It's a pleasure to welcome Johnny to our specialized team of subject matter experts," commented Carl Doty, Vice President and Chief Analyst. "Johnny's extensive industry knowledge and experience on industrial printing make him a valuable addition to our diverse team of professionals."
"I'm excited to become a part of Keypoint Intelligence's group of industry experts and share my knowledge and expertise in industrial printing and technology platforms," added Shell.
Johnny's areas of expertise include:
- Digital Print Technologies and Markets
- Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis
- Industry Analysis & Forecasts
- Product/Brand Development
Johnny is an Inductee of the Academy of Screen and Digital Printing Technologies, an international body of experts which honors qualified individuals through election to membership for their distinguished, long-term contributions to, and application and promotion of, screen and digital printing and associated imaging technologies for graphic, textile, industrial and electronic printing applications. He holds a bachelor's degree in Visual Art from Warren Wilson College.
More information about Johnny Shell and the Functional & Industrial Printing Advisory Service is available here.
About Keypoint Intelligence
For 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry's most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to decades of analyst experience. Customers have harnessed this critical knowledge for strategic decision-making, daily sales enablement, and operational efficiency improvements to increase bottom lines. With a central focus on clients, Keypoint Intelligence continues to evolve as the industry changes by expanding our offerings and updating methods, while intimately understanding and serving manufacturers', channels and their customers' transformation in the digital printing and imaging sector.
