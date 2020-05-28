Johnson_and_Johnson_Logo.jpg

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in the Goldman Sachs 41st Annual Global Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 10.   Jennifer Taubert, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Chairman Pharmaceuticals will represent the Company in a session scheduled at 11:20 a.m. (Eastern Time).

This webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing the Johnson & Johnson website at www.investor.jnj.com.

A webcast and podcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the live webcast.

 

