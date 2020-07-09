JERSEY CITY, New Jersey, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- The book Itinerario de un Sueño was created by José Aguilar. José is an author who hails from San Miguel de Sema, Boyacá, Colombia. He currently combines education, counseling, and writing. He has educational backgrounds in philosophy, psychology, theology, and religious studies.
José Aguilar said this about his book: "Itinerario de un Sueño is an inspiring piece of writing for all walkers who want to make their mark in their journey through existence. The characters that run through these pages identify the struggle, gallantry, and tenacity of people who fight their own battles to be someone in life without giving up their culture, customs, and values. The writing does not hide the difficulties to which the person who decides to leave her country is exposed, to set out to conquer new horizons in another unknown place; but with the certainty that there, you will find better life opportunities. At the same time, the work shows how this strength of spirit allows the individual to climb as far as his dreams take him. That ability to fight is the energy that transforms difficulties into opportunities to succeed. Therefore, the itinerary of a dream is to set out to conquer it."
Published by Page Publishing, José Aguilar's new book Itinerario de un Sueño combines stirring moments with dramatic interludes that paint a picture of a journey closer to reality, enrapturing the heart with fervor and contemplation.
Consumers who wish to be inspired by evoking circumstances that show a pursuit of purposeful dreams can purchase Itinerario de un Sueño in any bookstore, or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
