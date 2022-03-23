Recent release "Plenitud y vida" from Page Publishing author Josefina Figueroa is a well-written roadmap to living life in fullness, focusing on the modern family and the issues that are within the family circle.
Josefina Figueroa, an artistic painter with a master's degree in family therapy, has completed her new book "Plenitud y vida": an eye-opening exposition that looks into oneself and family from all perspectives. This book offers insight into reflecting and reinventing oneself in order to live life to its fullest.
BROOKLYN, N.Y., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Figueroa shares, "Modern society is undergoing a series of changes that place ethical, moral and social values in the background, or perhaps none at all, resulting in insecure, depressed individuals and with a series of emotional conflicts that seem to have no solution.
'Plenitud y vida' is a work of bibliographical source written with a content focused on working on the change of the 'I', from a scientific, sociological, theological and psychological perspective. The author defines and describes the family as a nucleus from its origin, function and classification, she concludes by giving a series of steps and tools that motivate the change of the individual to achieve a full life."
Published by Page Publishing, Josefina Figueroa's transformative read is a book for everyone who wishes to understand life and read Figueroa's take on today's modern society. This is a great stepping stone towards changing oneself for the better.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Plenitud y vida" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
