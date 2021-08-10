EWING, N.J., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Joy Beatty, a Bronx native with a love for helping children, has completed her new book "Who Am I": an inspiring tale that teaches children the meaning of self-identity and self-respect.
Using declarations of both positive and negative connotations, Beatty displays how children can identify as well-rounded perfectly imperfect people. With pronouncements such "I am clumsy and messy!" and "I am creative and carefree!" Beatty successfully portrays embracing oneself for what is on the inside.
Published by Page Publishing, Joy Beatty's inquisitive tale teaches children that their worth and identity are defined not by the societal pressure of material possessions, but by who they are.
By asking compelling questions that often flit through the mind of a child in relation to who they are as a person, Beatty skillfully displays that personal identity pertains to traits, characteristics and the way people treat one another.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Who Am I" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
