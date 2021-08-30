MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JPMA (the Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association) announced the launch of JPMA Cares, a new industry-based charitable foundation that will help ensure babies and young children thrive.
JPMA Cares contributes to the long-term success of babies and young children by reducing barriers to healthy development, ensuring fundamental needs are met, and promoting a safe and nurturing environment for them to learn and grow. JPMA Cares is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, founded by JPMA and supported by the broader baby and children's products industry.
As the voice of the industry on quality and safety, JPMA and its members are committed to giving back and ensuring the safety and well-being of all babies and young children.
"JPMA Cares is such a special initiative because it helps one of the world's most vulnerable populations: babies," said Jennifer Mitchell, JPMA chairman of the board and the founding chair of JPMA Cares. "The work we will do to amplify existing national and international efforts, provide program-specific products and education, and contribute on a micro level to those in need will make a real, tangible impact on the lives of babies and young children all over the world, consistent with the spirit and culture of our industry."
During the balance of 2021, JPMA Cares will focus on several important programs that uniquely support its mission.
National Injury Prevention Day
On November 18, 2021, the Injury Free Coalition for Kids will host its annual National lnjury Prevention Day to raise awareness of preventable injuries and how to take steps to keep children safe. JPMA Cares will support this effort by providing requested baby and safety products to local sites based in trauma centers throughout the United States.
Partnership with the UN Foundation's Shot@Life Program
Shot@Life is a grassroots advocacy campaign of the United Nations Foundation that champions global childhood immunization. Too many families still lack access to simple, proven tools or information that can keep their children stay safe. The UN Foundation and JPMA Cares are partnering to develop a new initiative that will engage consumers and companies to raise funds for programs that protect the health of babies around the world.
JPMA Cares Benefit for Babies
On December 9, 2021, JPMA Cares will host its first fundraising event, The JPMA Cares Benefit for Babies. Benefit for Babies will include the opportunity for supporters to host their own, concurrent party anywhere in the country. The event will also include the much-anticipated JPMA Innovation Awards announcement, an annual awards ceremony that recognizes the top innovation in baby and children's products. Programming will be live-streamed to all party locations, large or small.
To learn more about JPMA Cares visit http://www.jpma.org/jpmacares.
JPMA Cares
About the Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA)
The Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA) is the voice of the industry on quality and safety for baby and children's products in North America. We work to advance the interests of manufacturers, parents, children and the industry at large by advocating for safety through product certification programs and legislative and regulatory involvement. We support our broad and diverse membership through member-only programming and industry promotion, and we act as a comprehensive source for baby product information and education.
JPMA members represent 95 percent of the prenatal to preschool products sold in North America. To find out more about JPMA, our Certification Program and Certified products, and for a complete listing of JPMA Members, please visit https://www.jpma.org. Follow JPMA on Twitter @JPMA, on Instagram @JPMABuiltforBaby and connect with us on Facebook to learn about additional safety tips and JPMA initiatives.
