FORT LEE, N.J., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The first annual Park Series Tennis tournament, founded by DMG Investments, kicked off in Fort Lee, New Jersey last weekend on August 14-15 with a full roster of professional players and spectators from across the tri-state area. Taking first place with a grand prize of $2,000 was tennis pro Julian Zlobinsky. The 32 Draw tournament also offered cash prizes for the event's top seven ranking players. The flagship event took place at Fort Lee Racquet Club.
The tournament was sponsored by the nearby premier condo development One Park Condos which has become the pinnacle of luxury living in northern New Jersey. The community's exclusive broker, CJ Dalton, also sponsored the event in partnership with the facilitator Tennis Prime.
About One Park
One Park, the premiere luxury condominium development located in Bergen County's Cliffside Park, offers fourteen stories with two hundred four upscale units featuring expansive views of the New York City skyline and Hudson River. Units offer spacious living arrangements featuring from one to four bedrooms and up to 2,983 square feet of living space. Interior spaces boast gourmet kitchens with chef-caliber appliances, sanctuary-like bedroom suites, and spa-inspired master suite baths. One Park, developed by DMG Investments, is a recognized leader in world class architecture and dramatic views in the Bergen County community.
One Park residents enjoy privileged amenities and a short commute to and from New York City. With amenities that rival New York City luxury buildings, including an outdoor movie theater, fitness center, golf simulator, children's playroom, and pet spa, residents want for nothing. One Park residents have attentive twenty-four-hour doorman service and two options to accommodate their automobiles, including the recent addition of a luxury vehicle garage designed explicitly for low chassis vehicles like the Lamborghini and Ferrari. A resident-only shuttle service is also an option.
About CJ Dalton
CJ Dalton is a full service luxury real estate brokerage headquartered in Cliffside Park, New Jersey. Founded in 2020 by veteran broker Taryn Byron, the firm's team of real estate experts specialize in advising high net worth individuals in the Bergen and Hudson counties. Dedicated to defining the new standard of service in real estate, CJ Dalton is a brokerage that doesn't act like a brokerage. Unlike the traditional agent-centric real estate model, the client is at the center of our collaborative, advisory approach.
Hyper-focusing on the nuanced layers and specialized aspects of sales, marketing, research, and management allows CJD to be dynamic and creative while bringing unprecedented value. Their goal is to ensure transparency and accountability every step of the way in order to achieve superior results.
About DMG Investments
Headquartered in New York City at 100 Wall Street, DMG Investments LLC ("DMG") was established in 2013.
DMG focuses on real estate acquisitions, development and management as well as financing. Leveraging the expertise of a team of dedicated real estate professionals with decades of experience creating and adding value for investors, DMG has amassed a portfolio of best-in-class assets across the US in dynamic markets in New York, New Jersey, Texas, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and South Carolina.
As the portfolio continues to grow, DMG is dedicated to providing amenities and services that enhance the livability of each project be it in the student housing, traditional multifamily or condominium sector. In the years to come, the goal of DMG is to become a global real estate enterprise with a world-class reputation for sustainable development and a business philosophy that emphasizes the importance of delivering value for investors, owners and residents.
About Tennis-Prime
The tournament was hosted by Tennis-Prime academy, led by Ivan krcelic. Ivan is not only the director and owner of the academy also an ex-tennis professional player from Argentina, who brings the opportunity to run the first pro tournament in Fort Lee in partnership with DMG investments. Ivan also is a Resident at One Park condos.
Tennis-prime is an academy that helps juniors to go over the path of competitive tennis from youths all the way up to division one in college. Most of the players who play at the One park series have been division one player's turning professionals like Julian Zlobinsky.
Media Contact
David Ramos, DMG Investments, +1 9172884009, admin@fifthavenuebrands.com
SOURCE DMG Investments