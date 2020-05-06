MONTVALE, N.J., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Small, stunning and simple – the new JURA ENA 8 is a superlative one-cup automatic coffee machine that embodies JURA technology and style. The ENA 8 impresses with 10 one-touch specialty coffees that are freshly ground, not capsuled, including espresso doppio and trendy flat white.
The ENA 8 comes in Metropolitan Black, Nordic White and Sunset Red, making it a focal point on the countertop. With its compact footprint (10.7-inches wide, 12.7-inches high, 17.5-inches deep) it fits comfortably anywhere. It features a new JURA design element: a stunning, easy-grip cylindrically shaped water tank inspired by premium crystal carafes. It holds up to 37 ounces of water and is easily accessible on the side of the machine.
A 2.8-inch TFT color screen on the front of the machine guides the user through the brewing process, for easy operation. This intuitive display allows the user to scan beverage options that are named and pictured, for quick identification and selection.
The Aroma G3 grinder grinds fresh coffee beans to taste, and Pulse Extraction Process (P.E.P.®) optimizes the aroma of a short ristretto or espresso. JURA's fine foam technology creates airy, feather-light milk foam for cappuccino and other specialties.
The ENA 8 is also the first automatic coffee machine with a compact brewing unit plus JURA's patented Vacuum Clean (VC) technology. VC technology raises the bar for optimum hygiene and absolute freshness. After any beverage preparation, it pushes water through the internal systems to ensure that all coffee lines are free and clear.
The Intelligent Water System (I.W.S.®) with automatic filter detection ensures water purity. This system works with CLEARYL Smart filter, or new CLEARYL Smart mini filter created for small households with lower consumption.
The ENA 8 is compatible with JURA's Smart Connect (sold separately) with Bluetooth® communication, allowing it to be used with J.O.E.® (JURA Operating Experience), an exclusive free app. With J.O.E., the user can easily operate the machine from a smartphone or tablet – to personalize favorite beverages, initiate brewing, view maintenance instructions and videos, order filters, and more.
For more information, visit jura.com.