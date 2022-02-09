SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spine Specialist, Justin P. Kubeck, MD of Ocean Orthopedic Associates has been reviewed and approved by NJ Top Docs. Dr. Kubeck is board certified by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery and specializes in spine surgery.
Dr. Kubeck helps to ease the pain that patients no longer wish to live with, which is currently keeping them from living their best lives. In order to treat his patients, Dr. Kubeck will assess and provide each patient with a specific treatment plan. He offers both non-surgical treatments such as medication, physical therapy and pain management with epidurals and surgical treatments.
Dr. Kubeck completed Medical School and Thomas Jefferson University prior to completing his internship and residency at the University Hospital of Brooklyn. He then completed his fellowship at the University of California.
Outside of Ocean Orthopedic Associates, you can find Dr. Kubeck at one of his many hospital affiliations. He has permissions at Ocean Medical Center, Raritan Bay Medical Center, Riverview Medical Center, the Metropolitan Surgical Institute, the Physicians' Surgicenter Surgicare of Freehold, and the Surgical Institute in Neptune, NJ.
To learn more about Dr. Justin P. Kubeck please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/drjustinkubeck/
About Us
NJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.
NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.
For more information, please click here to contact us or visit http://www.NJTopDocs.com.
You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram.
Media Contact
Marissa Pane, NJ Top Docs, 908-288-7240, marissa@njtopdocs.com
SOURCE NJ Top Docs