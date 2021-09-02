SECAUCUS, N.J, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Black-owned makeup brand, Juvia's Place has released their new i Sculpt, i Shade eyebrow makeup collection. The collection features four must-have, high-quality eyebrow makeup products needed to achieve that trending, thick eyebrow look.
This ultimate Brow collection includes the i Sculpt, i Shade Eyebrow Gel, the i Sculpt, i Shade Eyebrow Pencil, the i Sculpt, i Shade Brow Palette, and the i Sculpt, i Shade Brow Pen.
i Sculpt, i Shade Brow Gel - $12
Transform your brows with the i Sculpt, i Shade Brow Gel. Thanks to our innovative gel-wax formula, full and defined eyebrows are now easy to achieve with our easy-to-apply brow gel. This fuss-free product simply fills the brows with natural color and defines your brows.
The i Sculpt, i Shade Brow Gel comes in 5 colors:
Ebony
Dark Brown
Chocolate
Medium-Brown
Clear
i Sculpt, i Shade Brow Pencil - $12
Maximize your brow with the new i Sculpt, i Shade Brow Pencils. Easily add dimension to your brow and control micro-strokes. No smudging or overly-thick lines. Create natural-looking fullness with featherlight strokes to balance the contours of each brow.
This innovative formula glides on easily, and is super, long-lasting with a 24-hour wear time. Simply Sculpt and Shade, and you're good to go!
Our Brow Pencil comes in 4 colors:
Ebony
Dark Brown
Chocolate
Medium-Brown
i Sculpt, i Shade Brow Palette - $10
The i Sculpt, i Shade Brow Palette is part of our new Brow Collection. Our brow powder adheres easily to the eyebrow hair and skin. With 4 colors to choose from, you can instantly take your eyebrows from day to night. Plus, it's multi-functional and can be used as an eyeshadow palette to create stunning looks.
The Brow Palette is:
- Long-lasting
- Sweat Proof
- Smudge Proof
- Multi- Functional
i Sculpt, i Shade Brow Pen - $14
Define your eyebrows with the i Sculpt, i Shade Brow Pen. Finally, an eyebrow pen that provides a smooth application. No smudging! This pen creates a natural looking stroke with minimal effort.
The i Sculpt, i Shade Brow Pen comes in 4 colors:
Ebony
Dark Brown
Chocolate
Medium-Brown
