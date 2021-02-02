LEBANON, N.J., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- It is with great pleasure The K Street Group announces the grand opening of its affiliate canine training academy in Essex County, New Jersey; Cover K9 Training. K Street Group's Director of K9 Operations and founder of Cover K9 Training, Justin Nielsen is thrilled at his facility's grand opening.
Founded in 2018, Cover K9 Training has flourished since its inception. Inspired by Cover K9's continuous growth, Nielsen is ecstatic to begin this new chapter, as the recently renovated 900 square foot indoor facility is now fully operational. Located on Bloomfield Avenue in Caldwell, New Jersey, the center is eagerly awaiting trainees.
Constantly growing his community of learners, Nielsen encourages exploring Cover K9 Training for additional information on how to schedule a lesson. Interested owners and handlers can also reach out to contactcoverk9@gmail.com for training details. Check out Facebook (Cover K9 Training) and Instagram (@k9_benning_5818) for even more updates on all things Cover K9, the new training facility, an adorably endless array of pups on their training journeys, and Nielsen's own rock stars K9 Benning and K9 Chase.
The grand opening of the Cover K9 Training facility is part of the continued expansion of K Street Group's collaboration with Cover K9 and Justin Nielsen. This affords K Street Group the opportunity to geographically supplement its broad K9 portfolio of services when its new facility opens in June 2021. K Street Group Chief Operating Officer Bob Aromando indicated, "I am both proud and privileged to be working with Justin Nielsen and I'm extremely proud of Nielsen's dedication to his craft and to his country, these United States of America."
About The K Street Group K9 & Tactical Training Academy:
The K Street Group was established in 2006, and since that time has emerged as a preeminent, key provider of risk mitigation and protective services, both domestically and aboard. K Street Group enjoys high brand recognition and has done an excellent job of differentiating itself through value innovation, as well as advancing products and technology to benefit its clients, and subsequently, benefit their clients. In 2018, K Street Group embarked on creating a K9 Unit that would fulfill the unmet needs of Law Enforcement, corporate America, houses of worship, and mass gathering event organizers by providing explosives and narcotics detection, along with search/rescue services.
