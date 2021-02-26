LEBANON, N.J., Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The K Street Group is excited to announce a partnership with Vehicle Dynamics Institute (VDI) ahead of its soon-to-be fully operational K9 and Tactical Training Academy – coming this June to Hunterdon County, NJ.
Teaming up with Vehicle Dynamics Institute, the K Street Group will offer three courses taught by Joe Autera, providing clients the opportunity for elite instruction in advanced driver training. One of the most highly reputable institutes across the professional security field, VDI provides individuals with the necessary knowledge, skill sets, and performative ability to survive potentially life-threatening encounters behind the wheel, from motor vehicle accidents to deliberate attacks.
The first of three workshops, geared toward executive drivers, will be taught in one of K Street's academy classrooms over the course of a day. Instruction will heavily focus on working with and effectively communicating with the principal one is tasked to protect. A critical aspect of this duty involves surveillance detection situational awareness. In order to properly illustrate the necessity of this protective element, case studies will be examined, all of which involved the kidnappings of executives (e.g., Exxon Mobil, Adobe, and Sears Holding). Analyzing former incidents of inadequate protection detail, ensures individuals assigned to protectees do not repeat the same fatal flaws.
A second workshop offered specifically to law enforcement officials spans two days and will be held at VDI's training facility, Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. One of the premier motorsports complexes in the country, Pocono Raceway offers pad, street grid, and road course training areas, in addition to paved and unimproved surfaces suitable for training in sedans, SUVS, and armored SUVs. The modern, expansive facility is the ideal location for K Street's course concentrated on a variety of topics, including vehicle counter ambush techniques (VCAT), attacks against the blue, vehicle anti-collision technology advances, use of force, unruly crowd management, and an overall extensive knowledge of the vehicle one is operating.
The third and final course option available is a hybrid training split between K Street's academy and VDI's training facility (Pocono Raceway). The course designed for executive protection emphasizes working with and constructively communicating with the protectee. Curriculum also highlights surveillance detection, route planning and mapping, establishing backup plans in light of unforeseen events or circumstances, and return on investment. The aforementioned case studies will be explored, as well, in an effort to guarantee the utmost safety of protectees.
At this time, tentative course dates include the week of July 12th (2021) and July 28th/29th. Contact K Street Group today if interested in this transformative training offered by a subject-matter-expert in advanced driver training.
