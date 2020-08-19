- The study of KEDRAB® (Rabies Immune Globulin [Human]) conducted in children was the first and only pediatric study for any HRIG available in U.S. - The study met its primary objective, which was to confirm the safety of KEDRAB in the pediatric population - Study results have been submitted to the U.S. FDA for review and potential update to the KEDRAB prescribing information - KEDRAB was launched in the U.S. in 2018 and it generated in-market sales of $31 million in 2019, representing approximately 20 percent share of the U.S. HRIG market