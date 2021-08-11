HOBOKEN, N.J., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A NYC area ransomware expert and IT security services provider explains what happened in the recent Kaseya Ransomware attack and lessons to learn in a new article on the eMazzanti Technologies website.
The informative article first describes how the cybercriminal gang REvil exploited a vulnerability in Kaseya's remote monitoring tool then used the update process to push ransomware to managed services providers (MSPs) and their customers.
The author then describes Kaseya's quick response and explains ransomware preventative measures business leaders can implement. Steps to take include updating business continuity plans, security assessments, continuous monitoring, zero trust strategies, and securing the supply chain.
"While incredibly ambitious, the Kaseya ransomware attack is hardly an isolated incident," stated Almi Dumi, CISO, eMazzanti Technologies. "It joins a recent spate of similar attacks, including SolarWinds and Colonial Pipeline."
Highlights Supply Chain Vulnerabilities
"In the current attack, REvil infected Kaseya with malicious code attached to its virtual system administrator software. That infection spread to approximately 60 Kaseya customers, all MSPs. And those 60 customers unwittingly passed the infection downstream to up to an additional 1,500 businesses."
Update Business Continuity Plans
"No matter how diligently an organization addresses cybersecurity, the chances of experiencing an attack run high. Ironically, Kaseya won several cybersecurity excellence awards just months before the attack. Consequently, businesses should take time to regularly update their business continuity and incident response plans."
Conduct Security Assessments and Monitoring
"The Kaseya attack happened very quickly. Only two hours lapsed between the time servers were infected and the time the ransomware deployed on individual devices. The speed and sophistication of the attack underscores the need for continuous monitoring."
Implement Zero Trust Strategy
"A zero trust security strategy means that the system verifies every access request before granting access to data and resources. Thus, every time a user or device attempts to access information, the system requires validation. This can take the form of multi-factor authentication, endpoint security, identity, and access management and so forth."
Expert Help to Improve Business Security
eMazzanti Technologies has maintained a security first mindset for 20 years. It follows the highest security standards and stays abreast of cybersecurity tools and best practices. The company's cybersecurity experts provide risk assessments to identify areas of weakness. Then, they help business leaders implement a comprehensive data security plan, including 24/7 monitoring.
eMazzanti's team of trained, certified IT experts rapidly deliver increased revenue growth, data security and productivity for clients ranging from law firms to high-end global retailers, providing advanced cybersecurity, retail and payment technology, cloud and mobile solutions, multi-site implementations, 24×7 outsourced network management, remote monitoring, and support.
eMazzanti has made the Inc. 5000 list 9X, including eight consecutive years, is a 4X Microsoft Partner of the Year, the #1 ranked NYC area MSP and NJ Business of the Year! Contact: 1-866-362-9926, info@emazzanti.net or http://www.emazzanti.net Twitter: @emazzanti Facebook: Facebook.com/emazzantitechnologies.
