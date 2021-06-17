SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kayal Orthopaedic Center is home to an elite team of surgeons and specialists fully committed to skillful, restorative patient care. Each physician is a leader in his or her field, delivering the finest in orthopaedic treatment, sports medicine expertise and musculoskeletal disease management.
The Kayal team offers the full range of orthopaedic services in one convenient location right in your own backyard. Best of all, you won't find better care anywhere no matter how far you travel. The center's specialists are the best in their fields and stay abreast of the latest, most effective treatments and procedures.
When you require more than one orthopaedic-related service, Kayal Orthopaedic Center's team members consult with each other to make sure your care is consistent and top-notch. This team's specialties include orthopaedics, pain & spine, robotic joint replacement, shoulder & elbow, hand & wrist, foot & ankle, hip & knee, hip preservation, podiatry, rheumatology, osteoporosis, osteoarthritis & orthobiologics, sports medicine, chiropractic and laser treatment.
If your injury, chronic condition, recovery or rehabilitation requires physical therapy, you're also in the very best hands possible under the Kayal Medical Group umbrella. Its physical therapists and chiropractors are highly trained, experienced and committed to the same patient-friendly approach that has always been the hallmark of this practice.
When you choose the Kayal Medical Group, you don't need to go elsewhere for X-rays and other medical imaging scans. This group has the finest, most sophisticated machines available, including digital X-ray, bone density DEXA scan, 1.5 Tesla MRI, open 1.2 Tesla MRI, CT scan, C-arm fluoroscopy, MRI extremity machine and ultrasound.
A few of the reviewed and approved NJ Top Docs who are a part of this outstanding team include Robert A. Kayal, MD, FAAOS, FAAHKS, Edward C. Friedland, MD, FAAOS, E. Jeffrey Pope, MD, FAAOS, and Amit Sood, MD, FAAOS.
To learn more about these reviewed and approved NJ Top Docs, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/kayalorthopaedic/
