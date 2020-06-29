NEW YORK, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of KB Home ("KB Home" or "the Company") (NYSE: KBH). Investors who purchased KB Home securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/kbh.
The investigation concerns whether KB Home and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.
On June 24, 2020, KB Home issued a press release announcing its financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2020. The Company disclosed that its sales and orders fell significantly more than expected, with net orders declining by 57% in the quarter. Explaining the results, KB Home cited "[t]he negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related extended public health and governmental measures of varying restrictiveness to contain and combat the outbreak[.]" On this news, KB Home's stock price fell $3.92 per share, or 11.76%, to close at $29.41 per share on June 25, 2020.
If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased KB Home shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/kbh. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.
