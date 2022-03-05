PRINCETON, N.J., March 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Announcement: Kepner-Tregoe wishes to convey its support for the people of Ukraine as they defend their freedom and fight to overcome an unprovoked and outrageous invasion by Russia. Bill Baldwin, CEO of KT said: "We utterly deplore Russia's military action. It violates the sovereignty of Ukraine and endangers not only the innocent citizens of that proud nation, but the peaceful coexistence of the world as well."
Mr. Baldwin continued: "We are shocked and deeply saddened by the loss of innocent lives and strongly support the response of the international community in condemning Russia's actions and we are fully complying with all sanctions. The courage and bravery of President Zelensky, Ukrainian leadership and its people to defend their country, their freedom and their families has been amazing – the pride and love they have for their country and each other to stand up for what they believe in and defend their way of life deserves our respect, admiration and support."
Effective on Monday the 28th of February KT discontinued any business operations with both Russia and Belarus. This executive order pertains to both KT consulting and capability development for all Russian or Belarusian companies or companies based in either of these two nations.
About Kepner-Tregoe
Kepner-Tregoe (KT) provides capability development and consulting solutions across the world to help organizations resolve mission critical priorities with speed and confidence. Founded in 1958 and based on ground-breaking research on how humans process information, solve problems, and make decisions, Kepner-Tregoe helps organizations achieve Service and Operational Excellence by, increasing efficiency, improving quality, and reducing costs. The KT methodology is a highly disciplined and structured suite of processes used at all levels of industry leading companies and organizations.
