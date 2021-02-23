PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Kepner-Tregoe (KT), the global leader in Root Cause Analysis (RCA) System Excellence with a focus on problem solving and decision making capabilities, officially announced the launch of its new corporate branding. The design is referred to as "KT World" and denotes the rich history and global dimension of this Princeton NJ-based company. The basic shape is that of an offset globe which, as the company's CEO Bill Baldwin explained, indicates that: "the world is an uneven playing field and KT provides its clients a competitive advantage."
Kepner-Tregoe is a 63-year-old enterprise, and the new corporate logo marks a strong departure from the former vintage black and white look. Each of the new logo's colors symbolizes one of the rational management techniques which KT has delivered to over 4 million people throughout every global industry. Mr. Baldwin noted "The new logo and tag line reflect the modernization of our agility and technology in tailoring solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of our clients". The company is well known for its strength in developing capabilities in 5 fundamental areas of structured thought processes.
Part of KT's new branding is an updated corporate tagline: "Challenges. Opportunities. Results." This captures the value Kepner-Tregoe brings to its clients as Mr. Baldwin further explained: "We have a passion for helping clients transform challenges into opportunities in order to achieve measurable and sustainable results."
About Kepner-Tregoe: Founded in 1958, and based on ground-breaking research regarding how people think, solve problems and make decisions, Kepner-Tregoe provides a unique combination of training and consulting services to improve quality and effectiveness while reducing overall costs. The KT methodology is used at every level of client organizations: to implement strategy, achieve continuous improvement, increase customer satisfaction, and drive effective issue resolution throughout the organization.
