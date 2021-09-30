PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kepner-Tregoe, a leader in innovative consulting and training, won a coveted Brandon Hall Group bronze award for Best Advance in Competencies and Skill Development.The KT Problem Solving Learning Path was developed in collaboration with co-recipient, Microsoft, and has been expanded and is now available worldwide for online learning. The new, self-guided training program uses a dynamic mix of content, media, and expert advice for learning and applying critical thinking methodologies used to set priorities and solve problems.
"We appreciate this recognition of our blended, modular, and scalable learning approaches," said Christoph Goldenstern, VP of Innovation and Service Excellence at Kepner-Tregoe. "The KT Problem Solving Learning Path has a unique combination of state-of-the-art, application-centric eLearning and high-impact, personal coaching support."
The action-oriented learning path design maximizes completion and sets the stage for ongoing use. While learning the Kepner-Tregoe critical thinking process for assessing complex situations and setting priorities (Situation Appraisal) and finding root cause (Problem Analysis), learners encounter a variety of tools and media that accelerate their learning. They experience real-life scenarios of the concepts 'in action' and gain confidence using them.
"The award provides validation of best practices in all areas of human capital management at a time when they have never been more important to employers, employees and customers," said Brandon Hall Group COO Rachel Cooke. "The award provides a much-needed and well-deserved recognition to organizations that went above and beyond to support their stakeholders during the unprecedented disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic."
Entries were evaluated based on how they fit the need, the design of the program, functionality, innovation, and overall measurable benefits. The award-winning KT Problem Solving Learning Path demonstrates excellence in these criteria with short interval, self-paced learning cycles accented by regular applications of the concepts. The innovative approach has learners linking what they learn to work-related issues from the beginning and then caps the cumulative learning with a virtual coaching session. Here learners get feedback on their individual work, share techniques with other learners, and prepare for ongoing use.
Kepner-Tregoe offers consulting and training based on ground-breaking research on how people think, solve problems and make decisions. Founded in 1958, and currently with offices worldwide, Kepner-Tregoe helps manufacturing operations, as well as service and support organizations, to pursue excellence by improving quality, increasing efficiency, and reducing costs. For additional information, visit kepner-tregoe.com or Kepner-Tregoe social media platforms on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.
Brandon Hall Group operates the largest and longest running awards program in human capital management. As an independent HCM research and analyst firm, they conduct studies in learning and development, talent management, leadership development, diversity, equity & inclusion, talent acquisition and HR/workforce management. These benchmark studies help organizations by providing strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results.
