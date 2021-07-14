FAIRFIELD, N.J., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Keypoint Intelligence, the world's leading independent provider of testing services and analytical information to the document imaging industry, today announced its BLI Summer 2021 Pick Award recipients in the A4 category. Awarded twice annually for office equipment, Picks acknowledge the products that gave the best performances in Keypoint Intelligence lab testing in the previous six months.
The BLI Summer 2021 A4 Pick Awards go to the following exceptional devices*:
Canon MAXIFY GX6020/GX7020
Outstanding SOHO Color Inkjet All-in-One
Epson EcoTank Pro ET-5100 Wireless All-in-One Supertank Printer Series
Outstanding Personal Color Inkjet All-in-One
HP Color LaserJet Enterprise MFP M480f
Outstanding Color MFP for Small Workgroups
HP Color LaserJet Enterprise MFP M578 Series
Outstanding Color MFP for Mid-Size Workgroups
HP Color LaserJet Enterprise M455dn
Outstanding Color Printer for Small Workgroups
HP Color LaserJet Enterprise M555 Series
Outstanding Color Printer for Mid-Size Workgroups
HP Color LaserJet Managed E45028dn
Outstanding MPS-Ready Color Printer for Small Workgroups
HP Color LaserJet Managed MFP E47528f
Outstanding MPS-Ready Color MFP for Small Workgroups
HP LaserJet Enterprise MFP M430f
Outstanding MFP for Mid-Size Workgroups
HP LaserJet Enterprise M406dn
Outstanding Printer for Mid-Size Workgroups
HP LaserJet Managed E40040dn
Outstanding MPS-Ready Printer for Mid-Size Workgroups
HP LaserJet Managed MFP E42540f
Outstanding MPS-Ready MFP for Mid-Size Workgroups
*Not all products are sold in all regions.
CANON RECOGNIZED FOR OUTSTANDING SOHO OFFERINGS
"Canon offers an unbeatable value to small and home office environments with its MAXIFY GX6020/GX7020 devices," said Kaitlin Shaw, Associate Director of A4 Hardware at Keypoint Intelligence. "They deliver standout user-friendliness and image quality. The devices' high-yield MegaTank design contributes to their extremely low total cost of ownership, as well as their low user intervention rates. Intuitive touchscreens and print drivers, simple routine maintenance procedures, and flexible mobile support boost productivity even more. And to top it all off, the devices' vibrant color output can help marketing materials stand out from the crowd."
EPSON TAKES HOME A WIN IN THE HOME OFFICE CATEGORY
"The Epson EcoTank Pro ET-5100 Wireless All-in-One Supertank Printer Series offers low-volume environments strong performance and impressive usability," said Kaitlin Shaw, Associate Director of A4 Hardware at Keypoint Intelligence. "Thanks to its cartridge-free ink tank system that includes up to two years of ink in the box, total cost of ownership is significantly lower than the average of competitive models. Flawless reliability, strong user-friendliness, and a low user intervention rate means users will have more time for the most important tasks. Flexible mobile and cloud support make it easy and convenient for users to print and scan no matter where they are. Our lab technicians were also impressed with how vivid and consistent the device's color output was."
HP WINS BIG IN THE SMB SEGMENT
"HP has been recognized for its impressive variety of outstanding devices for small to mid-size workgroups, including several MPS-ready devices," said Kaitlin Shaw, Associate Director of A4 Hardware at Keypoint Intelligence. "The top-notch performance, usability, and functionality that we've come to expect from HP is showcased in all of the winning models: flawless reliability, along with comprehensive security capabilities and robust feature sets. All the winning devices are powered by HP FutureSmart Enterprise firmware and support HP JetAdvantage Security Manager, which have both passed our Security Validation Testing program. The models also delivered fast print speeds and offer strong user-friendliness. What's more, the devices support a wide range of mobile options that make it easy for workers to continue staying productive even when they're on the go. Plus, they all offer integration with numerous software applications that can help businesses save even more time and money."
ABOUT KEYPOINT INTELLIGENCE
For 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data, and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry's most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to decades of analyst experience. Customers have harnessed this mission-critical knowledge for strategic decision-making, daily sales enablement, and operational excellence to improve business goals and increase bottom lines. With a central focus on clients, Keypoint Intelligence continues to evolve as the industry changes by expanding offerings and updating methods, while intimately understanding and serving manufacturers', channels', and their customers' transformation in the digital printing and imaging sector.
ABOUT BLI OFFICE HARDWARE PICK AWARDS
Buyers Lab Picks stand alone in the industry and are hard-earned awards as they are based on rigorous testing, including an extensive durability assessment and evaluation of key attributes such as usability, image quality, and value. Each product that passes its lab test earns the Highly Recommended or Recommended Seal and a Certificate of Reliability, with the best performers qualifying as Pick contenders.
