FAIRFIELD, N.J., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Keypoint Intelligence, the office equipment industry's most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, hands-on lab testing and awards, today announced the launch of UVERCE™, a digital B2B e-commerce solution that facilitates a unique buying experience that includes both self-service and interactive, rep-assisted engagement throughout the full selling cycle.
UVERCE™ will provide dealers and resellers in the print industry an e-commerce capability to connect with their clients in an ever-growing digital world. With an integrated communications platform, UVERCE™ bridges the gap between consumer e-commerce and a live, consultative sales engagement. Coupled with its turnkey and maintenance-free product catalog builder powered by bliQ, UVERCE™ allows for customization to meet the varying needs of users.
"With the quickly evolving expectations of B2B buyers, there is a need in the digital imaging industry for an e-commerce customer sales experience that is complementary to their business and sales strategy," commented Mack Brothers, CEO of Keypoint Intelligence. "UVERCE™ provides full connectivity to a dealer's back office technology stack incorporating their own CRM and ERP systems while leveraging bliQ and 60 years of Buyers Labs' testing and product intelligence data."
UVERCE™ is a cloud-based B2B e-commerce and sales enablement platform that brings three key functions into one tech-enabled selling tool –
- A comprehensive product catalog with the ability to compare products
- An easy-to-use B2B e-commerce selling portal and shopping experience
- An embedded virtual (chat/video) communication capability for interactive and consultative conversations
With its communication capability, full comparative product catalog, and brand customization feature, Keypoint Intelligence is excited to bring UVERCE™ to market for office equipment resellers and sophisticated business buyers. To learn more or to schedule a demo, click here, or contact uverce@keypointintelligence.com
About Keypoint Intelligence
For 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data, and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry's most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to our rigorous approach and analyst experience. Customers have harnessed this knowledge for strategic decision-making, daily sales enablement, and operational excellence to improve business goals and increase bottom lines. With a central focus on clients, Keypoint Intelligence continues to evolve as the industry changes by expanding offerings and updating methods, while intimately understanding and serving manufacturers', channels', and their customers' transformation in the digital printing and imaging sector.
