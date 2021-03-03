FAIRFIELD, N.J., Mar. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Keypoint Intelligence, the world's leading independent provider of testing services and analytical information to the document imaging industry, today announced Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc., as the recipient of its Buyers Lab (BLI) 2021-2022 PaceSetter Award in Legal Market: Visionary Leadership. Based on research conducted in the North American market, this accolade recognizes the document imaging OEM that stood out in Keypoint Intelligence's proprietary study that drilled into key categories including company vision, hardware and software portfolios suitable for the legal market, and professional and IT services.
In particular, Konica Minolta rose to the top thanks to its wide range of IT offerings. The company's All Covered IT services division maintains a legal-specific support practice, The Lawyer's Help Desk, with staff specifically trained in leading legal software. Konica Minolta also offers on-premises and cloud-accessible software tailored to legal professionals in areas like document management, billing, financial management, practice management, and e-discovery. Just as importantly, thoughtfully curated and communicated content in its legal portal site enables direct and partner sales personnel to recognize and confidently address the needs of legal customers. These invaluable resources include the sharing of market trends and strategies in legal podcasts and playbooks, a legal certification program for sales reps, and much more.
"As a document-heavy, privacy-driven industry often reliant on face-to-face interaction, the legal sector already faced challenges adjusting to digital transformation—and these were only exacerbated by the pandemic," said Jamie Bsales, Keypoint Intelligence's Director of Smart Workplace & Security Analysis. "Konica Minolta has demonstrated impressive foresight with not only an innovative portfolio of products and services for legal market customers but a solid foundation of sales enablement for internal and partner sales teams, too."
ABOUT KEYPOINT INTELLIGENCE
For 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data, and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry's most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to decades of analyst experience. Customers have harnessed this mission-critical knowledge for strategic decision-making, daily sales enablement, and operational excellence to improve business goals and increase bottom lines. With a central focus on clients, Keypoint Intelligence continues to evolve as the industry changes by expanding offerings and updating methods, while intimately understanding and serving manufacturers', channels', and their customers' transformation in the digital printing and imaging sector.
ABOUT BLI PACESETTER AWARDS
Based on exhaustive questionnaires, in-depth interviews, and a proprietary rating scale, Buyers Lab PaceSetter Awards recognize those document imaging OEMs that have shown market leadership in a variety of categories, including technologies, services, and key vertical markets.
