FAIRFIELD, N.J., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Keypoint Intelligence, the world's leading independent provider of testing services and analytical information to the document imaging industry, today announced the recipients of its Buyers Lab (BLI) 2022 Pick and Outstanding Innovation Awards in the Document Imaging Software category. These accolades recognize the most impressive solutions evaluated by Keypoint Intelligence during the previous 12-month test cycle.
"Businesses are in constant pursuit of a 'better, faster, less expensive' way of doing things. They are always asking, 'How can I do more with less? How can I be better than my competition?' To many, the answer to both those questions—and more—is digital transformation," said Lee Davis, Associate Director of Software/Scanners at Keypoint Intelligence. "We spent the last year testing all kinds of document imaging solutions that enable businesses to undergo digital transformation, from embedded print apps and print/fleet management solutions to full-blown content management and workflow automation software. This year's winning solutions stand out for a variety of reasons, such as their productivity-enhancing features, ease of use, exceptional value, and other key attributes."
The BLI 2022 Document Imaging Software Pick and Outstanding Innovation Awards go to the following excellent solutions (not all products sold in all regions):
Canon uniFLOW Online
Outstanding Cloud Output Management Solution
Canon uniFLOW Online enables businesses to track and control print, scan, copy, and fax activity across their entire environment, even if that environment spans dozens of locations. The solution is particularly useful for those embarking on their digital transformation journey, combining a comprehensive portfolio of output management features with robust capture/process/route capabilities. (Based on v2021.3)
DocuWare 7.x
Outstanding Document Management Solution
DocuWare comes with everything that a business needs to drive its document strategy relative to its digital transformation strategy, especially in the age of hybrid work. The solution comes with tools to capture paper and electronic documents, organize them in repositories where everyone can access it, and integrate them into an automated workflow. (Based on v7.3)
Doxense Focalist
Outstanding MPS Solution
Doxense Focalist comes with everything that is needed to run an MPS operation, from monitoring and managing print environments to managing contracts and billing customers. The solution can help MPS providers be more proactive (for example, by auto-shipping ink or toner to the customer's site when levels are low) to ensure customers are satisfied. It also includes features to improve productivity and reduce costs in the service department, helping MPS providers increase profitability. (Based on v2)
Doxense Watchdoc
Outstanding Enterprise Print Management Solution
Doxense Watchdoc allows enterprises to monitor and control their print environment, reduce and recoup print costs, and maximize employee productivity. The solution compiles a wealth of data and turns that into visual reports to help enterprises spot trends and make intelligent, data-driven decisions. Workers also have several tools at their disposal to optimize and secure business processes that intersect with the MFP. (Based on v5.4)
Epson Remote Services
Outstanding Service Tool
Epson Remote Services helps MPS providers and traditional office equipment dealers improve productivity in their service department and widen profit margins. The free, cloud-hosted solution monitors print environments and auto-notifies service when a problem arises. Service departments can use the solution to solve some problems remotely, so if technicians need to be dispatched, they will know exactly what the problems are and how to fix it before they arrive. (Based on v3.0)
FollowMe by Ringdale
Outstanding Data Loss Prevention Solution
FollowMe by Ringdale provides businesses with several tools to protect sensitive information at printers and MFPs in traditional and hybrid working environments. Secure pull-printing prevents sensitive information from falling into the wrong hands, while the data loss prevention policy builder ensures that private files and data aren't printed in the first place. (Based on v6.2.9)
HP Amplify Data Insights
Outstanding Innovation
HP Amplify Data Insights leverages intelligent data-mining abilities to help dealer partners recognize opportunities. It provides outcome-based prescriptive guidance that lets dealers anticipate customer needs and improve the customer experience, plus a unique mix of business-intelligence data points delivered in a secure, intuitive platform.
Konica Minolta AIRe Link
Outstanding Remote Support Tool
With Konica Minolta AIRe Link, technicians can meet with customers in a virtual workspace to allow, where they can troubleshoot problems remotely. Customers can "show" their environment with a smartphone or a tablet, and the technician can use a pointer to direct attention to specific components. The solution enables service techs to solve more customer problems without setting a foot onsite and ensures that they're prepared to rectify issues that require a site visit, too.
Konica Minolta Dispatcher Phoenix
Outstanding Workflow Automation Platform
Konica Minolta Dispatcher Phoenix is ideal for businesses looking to automate frequently recurring, document-centric processes. Not only does the solution free employees from time-consuming, error-prone tasks so they can focus on more important matters, but it also reduces mistakes, double-work, and wasted motion from eating way at your profitability. (Based on v7)
Lexmark Markvision Enterprise
Outstanding Fleet Management Tool
Lexmark Markvision Enterprise simplifies fleet management tasks. Administrators can configure device settings, install applications, and update firmware remotely. The solution can also notify IT personnel when attention is required, helping them to resolve problems right away. Lexmark MarkVision Enterprise can mitigate security risks at the MFP, while administrators can implement and monitor general security policies for all devices and remediate settings should the device fall out of compliance. (Based on v4)
Lexmark Optra IoT Solutions Platform
Outstanding Innovation
Lexmark's Optra IoT Solutions Platform leverages Lexmark's core competency as an IoT device manufacturer and service provider and points it at adjacent markets, including other IoT device makers and service providers. The solution can help manufacturers extend product lifecycles, focus R&D, and improve manufacturing processes, all the while fitting tightly into the company's Anything-as-a-Service business model.
Papercut MF/NG
Outstanding SMB Print Management Solution
Papercut MF/NG enables businesses to understand and improve their print environment, take steps to reduce and recover print costs, and optimize workflows that intersect with printers and MFPs. Granular data collection and visualization capabilities help businesses discover insights that are invisible to the human eye, while robust cost recovery features offer limitless options for billing. (Based on v21)
ScannerVision 9
Outstanding Document Capture Solution
Capture is no longer just about converting paper documents into electronic form. Now, businesses want a solution that can recognize and classify paper documents based on their contents, extract and act on some or all the data therein, convert those documents into a specific file (or files), and route them where they're needed next. ScannerVision 9 comes with everything you need to do that, and much more.
Square 9 GlobalSearch
Outstanding Business Process Management Solution
Square 9 GlobalSearch makes it easy to digitize and automate business processes. The GUI workflow designer simplifies the creation of workflows, while Rapid Adapt Forms Learning technology automates document classification, indexing, and routing. (Based on v6.1)
Xerox DocuShare Flex
Outstanding Content Collaboration Solution
Now that remote and hybrid work is here to stay, businesses are going to need a way to connect their employees and information in one place. Xerox DocuShare Flex does just that, providing businesses with a comprehensive portfolio of content management and collaboration features, like the ability to capture and share information with others from anywhere on the globe.
Xerox Workflow Central
Outstanding Workflow Productivity Platform
Xerox Workflow Central is a cloud-hosted platform that automates document-centric business processes. The platform is a collection of several workflow tools that can intelligently redact sensitive information, convert documents to audio files and commonly used file formats, translate documents to different languages, and merge or summarize documents. Users can build their own custom workflows to streamline and standardize frequently recurring tasks.
