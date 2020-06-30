NEW YORK, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. ("Kirkland" or "the Company") (NYSE: KL). Investors who purchased Kirkland securities between January 8, 2018 and November 25, 2019, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/kl.
The investigation concerns whether Kirkland and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.
Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, and failed to disclose that: (1) Kirkland lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting, especially as it relates to its projections of risks, reserve grade, and all-in sustaining costs; (2) as a result of the known, but undisclosed, impending acquisition of Detour, the Company's projections relating to its risks, reserve grade, and all-in sustaining costs were false and misleading; (3) the Company's financial statements and projections were not fairly presented in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"); (4) based on the foregoing, Defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects and/or lacked a reasonable basis and omitted material facts.
If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Kirkland shares, you can assist this investigation
