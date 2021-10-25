WALL, N.J., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KMB Design Group LLC, a prominent engineering firm with national recognition, today announced that Steven Strieffler, a seasoned executive with more than 15 years of telecom experience, has been appointed Partner, Senior Vice President of Telecom Engineering.
"Steve's promotion reflects KMB's commitment to recognizing excellence within our organization," said Stephen A. Bray, President and CEO of KMB Design Group. "Steve has been instrumental in growing our Telecom team and his ability to collaborate with clients, agencies and our staff is reflected in the successes achieved under his leadership."
Strieffler has spent the last decade at KMB, joining the firm in December 2010. After spending time in both the solar and telecom departments, Strieffler most recently served as vice president of telecom engineering, where he was accountable for all phases of site development. He also leads KMB's telecom A&E team. Strieffler's work has helped KMB earn recognition as one of the top 20 telecom design firms in the United States by ENR.
Together with his team, Strieffler has completed thousands of wireless projects, including new site builds, upgrades and small cell designs. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from Lehigh University.
"I'm excited to start this new role and help KMB to continue to be a leader not only in telecom, but all engineering disciplines," Strieffler says.
As a leading engineering firm providing MEP, solar, and telecom engineering services, KMB has been involved in the design of over 50,000 projects throughout the United States and Europe. The firm is committed to achieving the mutual success of its clients, vendors, and staff through engineering excellence, responsiveness, and organized systems.
Strieffler continues, "This promotion is an honor and I look forward to continuing to grow our team for many years to come."
About KMB Design Group
KMB Design Group is licensed in 50 states and in Europe. KMB provides a full range of offerings including structural, mechanical, electrical, solar, civil engineering, and construction management services. More information can be found at http://www.kmbdg.com.
